National Organization on Disability Recognizes 2024 Leading Disability Employers

New York, New York, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY (October 4, 2024) – In anticipation of National Disability Employee Awareness Month celebrated yearly each October, the National Organization on Disability (NOD) proudly awards 59 companies with the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal for 2024. This recognition formally acknowledges companies with the highest performance in disability inclusion practices and policies, benchmarked against more than 200 participating organizations.
The 2024 Leading Disability Employers are determined based on data provided by taking the NOD Employment Tracker™ – the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand how their key business practices correlate to improved hiring, retention, and advancement outcomes for people with disabilities. Areas of assessment include strategy, talent sourcing and metrics, climate and culture, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.
“We’re incredibly grateful to this group of exceptional companies for their unwavering commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Organization on Disability. “We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth and inclusive workplaces reduce costly employee turnover. These employers embody that vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”
This year’s Leading Disability Employers represent an array of industries and demonstrate the importance of removing barriers and fostering an inclusive environment for the benefit of the workforce, communities at large, and the bottom line.
The 2024 Leading Disability Employers include:
- Abbott*
- Accenture
- Alcon
- American Heart Association*
- Aramark
- AT&T
- auticon US
- The Auto Club Group
- Blue Shield of California
- The Boeing Company*
- Centene Corporation
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Comcast NBCUniversal
- Digital Accessibility by WeCo
- Dow
- Eli Lilly and Company*
- Endeavors Unlimited
- Everise
- EY*
- Ferrara
- Fifth Third Bank
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- The Hershey Company*
- Hilton Worldwide*
- Idaho National Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson*
- KeyBank*
- KPMG LLP*
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mayo Clinic
- Melwood
- Mercy Health*
- Nautilus Hyosung America
- Northrop Grumman*
- Old National Bank
- Oshkosh Corporation
- PRIDE Industries
- Public Service Enterprise Group* (PSEG)
- Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, Corp.
- PwC*
- Randstad US
- Rangam
- Reed Smith LLP*
- RTI International
- Sempra
- T-Mobile*
- TD Bank
- Tennessee Valley Authority* (TVA)
- Toyota Motor North America*
- U.S. Bank
- University of Pittsburgh
- Verisk Analytics
- The Viscardi Center
- VSP Vision
- W.W. Grainger, Inc
- Walgreens
- Wells Fargo*
*Denotes NOD Leadership Council Member
About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)
The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of workforce solutions, Leadership Council, Employment Tracker™, and Engagement Survey can help your business, visit www.nod.org.
