MedVirtual Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Cal Chiro Fall Conference 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVirtual , a consulting company dedicated to helping medical practices scale and grow with the support of virtual assistants (VAs), is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship of the Cal Chiro Fall Conference 2024 . Scheduled from October 11 to 13 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, this premier event will bring together chiropractic doctors and healthcare professionals from across the state to share insights, enhance their practices, and explore innovative solutions in chiropractic care.



Under the leadership of Hamid Kohan, Founder, and CEO , MedVirtual empowers healthcare providers by streamlining their operations through tailored virtual assistant services. This unique approach allows providers to improve patient care, optimize efficiency, and experience significant growth while remaining true to their core values.

“We are honored to be a platinum sponsor of the Cal Chiro Fall Conference. At MedVirtual, our goal is to help chiropractic doctors focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks. By integrating our virtual assistants into their practices, we enable them to grow their businesses while maintaining the high standards of care their patients deserve.” said Hamid Kohan.

The Cal Chiro Fall Conference is an essential gathering for chiropractic professionals, featuring educational sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest advancements in tools and services for the industry. MedVirtual will showcase its unique VA solutions, designed to improve the efficiency and productivity of chiropractic practices.

Attendees are encouraged to visit MedVirtual’s booth during the conference to explore how its virtual assistant services—powered by Legal Soft —can revolutionize their practice management, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and sustainable business growth.

Location: 74-855 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260, United States

Date: October 11 to 13, 2024

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual specializes in empowering medical practices to scale and thrive through the strategic use of virtual assistants (VAs). Founded and led by CEO Hamid Kohan, the company offers tailored solutions that streamline operations and enhance patient care. By utilizing the skills of dedicated virtual assistants, MedVirtual allows healthcare professionals to focus on their primary mission—providing exceptional patient care.

For media inquiries, please contact

Med Virtual powered by Legal Soft

Address: 21371 Ventura Blvd. Suite #100 Los Angeles, California

Phone: (424) 341-4917

Email: kia@legalsoft.com