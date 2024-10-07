CSX Corporation to Webcast its 2024 Investor Day on November 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced today that it will webcast its Investor Day presentations to the financial community on Thursday, November 7, 2024. CSX’s leadership team will outline the ways that the company is leveraging ONE CSX to execute their proven model, building powerful momentum to deliver profitable growth. The webcast will begin at 8 a.m. ET and concludes at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

To register for the event click here. Additional information about the event will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com/ . Following the event, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.



About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com . Like us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX ) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter ( http://twitter.com/CSX ).



Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397