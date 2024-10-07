Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on November 5 to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation's third quarter financial results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to listen to the teleconference via the live webcast on the Corporation's website, https://www.fortisinc.com/investors/events-and-presentations .

Those members of the financial community in North America wishing to ask questions during the call are invited to participate toll free by calling 1.800.717.1738 while those outside of North America can participate by calling 1.289.514.5100. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com . A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 5, 2024. Please call 1.888.660.6264 or 1.289.819.1325 and enter passcode 33826#.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $69 billion as at June 30, 2024. The Corporation's 9,600 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedarplus.ca , or www.sec.gov .

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba1575fd-cf5e-47b9-b0de-e77dd57337e7