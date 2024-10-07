Interfor to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 6, 2024

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 6, 2024. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Thursday, November 7, 2024 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.
|WHEN:
|Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am PT
|CALL DETAILS:
|1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
|Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Q0zE6OADn1l
|Information related to Interfor’s third quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors
|RECORDING PLAYBACK:
|The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until December 7, 2024.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 44593#
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.0 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.
For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804
Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com