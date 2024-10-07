Super Visa Insurance: Kristina van der Wal of Travelance Highlights 5 Common Mistakes and Misconceptions

Hamilton, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Image:Travelance team; founder Aman Ahuja 2nd from left; Kristina van der Wal 2nd fromright.







One of the most challenging aspects of studying or living abroad is the distance it creates between loved ones. Especially if travel visa requirements are complex or cost-excessive, family members are forced to limit their interactions to - at best - a few short-term visits a year and hours spent on Facetime. In 2011, to soothe the sorrows of homesick inhabitants, Canada introduced the super visa – a convenient solution for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Passionate about helping families reunite, Kristina van der Wal of Travelance delves into super visa requirements, sharing the 5 mistakes that can hinder an application’s success.

Unlike a traditional tourist visa with a maximum stay of six months, super visa provides parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents with a 10-year multiple entry permit. With this flexibility, family dynamics can shift from annual or biannual reunions to frequent visits that can last for up to five years at a time. To obtain a super visa without unnecessary stress or hassle, those interested must prepare for a nuanced application process and ensure no detail is missed.

In this landscape, the super visa insurance emerges as an often neglected aspect that can determine whether an application is approved or rejected. This specialized medical insurance not only provides visitors with adequate emergency healthcare coverage during their stay in Canada but is also one of the super visa application requirements. Without insurance that is within the super visa government standards, applicants’ requests might be denied, which leads to delays and extra costs.

To streamline the process, Travelance, a Canada-based travel insurance distributor with a nationwide network of brokers and advisors, provides clients with expert guidance and services that best suit their needs and traveling styles. For those planning to obtain a super visa, Travelance offers a broad range of packages that help visitors meet all requirements while equipping them with the skills and knowledge that empowers customers to avoid common mistakes.

Kristina van der Wal, Director of Sales and Marketing, shares frequent misconceptions about super visa insurance, attesting to the company’s dedication to raising awareness and educating others: “Purchasing coverage that does not meet requirements may cause problems with your entry application. While we always advise clients to seek super visa guidance from immigration professionals, we have witnessed the challenges within the super visa insurance landscape firsthand, and have identified the five common mistakes people make when purchasing their coverage.”

These mistakes are:

Opting for less coverage

As Kristina emphasizes, visitors often opt for the most affordable packages. While that may be a cost-efficient option for short-term travel, the super visa insurance requires a minimum coverage of C$100,000. More than extra expenses when faced with an injury, choosing a cheaper option that doesn’t fall under the Canadian government’s guidelines is likely to result in a rejected super visa application.

Purchasing short-term policies

In the event of short-term traveling plans, many visitors will opt for a short-term insurance package. However, when navigating the super visa application, parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents must remember that the medical insurance must be valid for at least 365 days from the entry date, even if their planned stay is much shorter than that. While short-term policies entice some with their lower cost, in the end, they might lead to a denied entry into the country, ultimately costing more than they were initially supposed to save.

Travelance addresses these issues by providing flexible packages with refund policies in case the visit terminates early, equipping clients with unparalleled services that are reliable and economically sustainable.

Buying policies from unrecognized providers

Third-party providers or emerging agencies, while often more affordable, might result in a strenuous super visa application process. To avoid unnecessary trouble, visitors should opt for insurers recognized by the Canadian government. Reputable medical insurance can not only be crucial to the super visa process but also life-saving in case of an emergency.

Choosing inflexible policies

Without installments or alternative payment plans, visitors might be forced to acquire a plan they can afford instead of a plan they need. Inflexible packages, though more affordable, carry significant risks. For instance, if a policy applies from a specific date and their application is delayed, denied, or plans change, visitors could incur additional costs.

With a broad selection of policies, Travelance allows for changes and refunds, understanding that not all instances can be predicted and planned for. From being able to tweak the start and end date of insurance to allowing returns to home countries during the super visa insurance period and providing monthly payment plans, Travelance alleviates the expenses of medical coverage, prioritizing clients’ well-being.

Overlooking policy details

The complexities of insurance - especially super visa insurance - are a mystery to many. For an average traveler, studying a 40-page document written in industry-specific jargon is challenging, often leading to misunderstandings and confusion. During her experience, Kristina witnessed clients overlooking essential parts of contracts, including pre-existing conditions, sub-limits, and exclusions to policies.

“Just as important as it is to understand what is covered, clients need to understand what isn’t,” she stresses. To help customers make informed decisions, Travelance assigns a licensed insurance broker to accompany a client through all steps of the process, from thoroughly reviewing all details to answering questions and advising customers to re-read the policy at home in their own time.

Travelance, a reliable insurance provider recognized by the Canadian government, guides clients through the nuanced territory of super visa applications, providing peace of mind knowing that Travelance is there for them in an unexpected medical emergency so that parents and grandparents of Canadian residents can enjoy their family time without unnecessary stress. With an Essential Plan and a Premier Plan, Travelance addresses the needs of travelers of all needs and budgets, illustrating an inclusive, informed, and client-centric approach to super visa insurance.

Disclaimer

For further information, clarification or questions regarding the super visa, application or immigration, please contact Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, or an immigration professional.

Media Contact

Name: Kristina van der Wal

Email: kvanderwal@travelance.ca







