AlphaGen Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC | OTC: APETF | FSE: W4V) (“AlphaGen'' or the “Company”), has changed its auditor from De Visser Gray LLP Inc., Chartered Professional Accountants (“Former Auditor”) to Charlton & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, (“Successor Auditor”) effective October 4, 2024.



AlphaGen’s board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor, as of October 4, 2024 and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective October 4, 2024, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.

AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC) (OTC: APETF) (FSE: W4V) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in gaming, entertainment, eCommerce, and retail. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, spatial computing and game production; MANA, a SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; AlphaGen clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: https://alphagen.co.

Contact:

Investor Relations: info@alphagen.co - 604 359 1256

Media and Public Relations: info@alphagen.co

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Eli Dusenbury

CFO and Director

