8th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 7th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,018 Lowest price per share (pence): 672.00 Highest price per share (pence): 680.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 676.9904

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,134,688 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,134,688 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 676.9904 5,018 672.00 680.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 07 October 2024 08:30:06 394 673.00 XLON 00302975893TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:13:11 11 672.00 XLON 00303159851TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:05 114 674.00 XLON 00303160736TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:05 113 674.00 XLON 00303160737TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:05 600 674.00 XLON 00303160738TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:05 33 674.00 XLON 00303160739TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:12 247 675.00 XLON 00303160743TRLO1 07 October 2024 12:50:12 86 675.00 XLON 00303160744TRLO1 07 October 2024 13:20:03 601 680.00 XLON 00303161187TRLO1 07 October 2024 13:20:03 134 680.00 XLON 00303161188TRLO1 07 October 2024 13:20:06 88 680.00 XLON 00303161191TRLO1 07 October 2024 13:48:03 238 680.00 XLON 00303161853TRLO1 07 October 2024 14:27:47 291 680.00 XLON 00303162969TRLO1 07 October 2024 14:27:47 100 679.00 XLON 00303162970TRLO1 07 October 2024 14:35:00 15 679.00 XLON 00303163317TRLO1 07 October 2024 14:56:43 100 679.00 XLON 00303164149TRLO1 07 October 2024 14:56:43 15 679.00 XLON 00303164150TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:35:47 115 678.00 XLON 00303165914TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:35:47 123 677.00 XLON 00303165915TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:35:47 149 677.00 XLON 00303165916TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:36:54 203 678.00 XLON 00303165935TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:36:54 43 678.00 XLON 00303165936TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:36:55 89 678.00 XLON 00303165937TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:41:21 172 678.00 XLON 00303166081TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:41:21 56 678.00 XLON 00303166082TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:43:41 120 677.00 XLON 00303166117TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:48:50 66 675.00 XLON 00303166285TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:49:27 56 675.00 XLON 00303166324TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:58:07 75 676.00 XLON 00303166715TRLO1 07 October 2024 15:58:39 46 676.00 XLON 00303166753TRLO1 07 October 2024 16:13:01 7 677.00 XLON 00303167503TRLO1 07 October 2024 16:13:07 50 677.00 XLON 00303167505TRLO1 07 October 2024 16:13:07 316 677.00 XLON 00303167506TRLO1 07 October 2024 16:13:46 68 677.00 XLON 00303167517TRLO1 07 October 2024 16:15:12 84 677.00 XLON 00303167662TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970