DSV, 1138 - DSV A/S COMPLETES REGISTRATION OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF 26.4 MILLION NEW SHARES

Company Announcement No. 1138

DSV A/S completes registration of capital increase of 26,444,523 new shares.

DSV A/S (“DSV”) has today, as part of the completion of the directed issue and private placement raising gross proceeds of DKK 37.3 billion (approx. EUR 5 billion) (the “Offering”), registered an increase for DSV’s share capital by nominally DKK 26,444,523 divided into shares of DKK 1.00 each. Please refer to company announcements no. 1136 of 3 October 2024 and 1137 of 4 October 2024.

After the capital increase, the share capital of DSV consists of 240,444,523 shares of DKK 1.00 each, equivalent to a nominal value of DKK 240,444,523.

The new shares represent approximately 12.4% of DSV’s registered share capital before the capital increase and account for approximately 11.0% of DSV’s registered share capital after the completion of the capital increase.

The new shares rank pari passu in all respects with existing shares in DSV.

The new shares are negotiable instruments, and no restrictions apply to their transferability. No shares, including the new shares, carry or will carry any special rights.

Rights conferred by the new shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, apply from the time of the registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code (DK0063294467) and are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 9 October 2024 in DSV’s permanent ISIN code DK0060079531.The temporary ISIN code is expected to be merged with the permanent ISIN code on 10 October 2024.

Joint Global Coordinators and legal counsels

BNP PARIBAS, Danske Bank A/S, HSBC Continental Europe S.A., Germany, J.P. Morgan SE and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Moalem Weitemeyer and Freshfields are acting as Danish and international legal advisors respectively to DSV. Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab and Clifford Chance (US) are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors to the Joint Global Coordinators.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com

Media

Jonatan Rying Larsen, tel. +45 25 41 77 37, press@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

