Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC IMMUNOLOGY COMPLETES IN VIVO DRUG LEAD STUDIES FOR PROSTATE CANCER TREATMENT

Ålesund, Norway, 8 October 2024.

HBC Immunology (HBCI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its prostate cancer treatment xenograft studies with its lead peptide FT-002a in a novel oral formulation in combination with standard of care hormonal-targeting therapy. Oral FT-002a significantly augmented the anti-tumour activity of enzalutamide (Xtandi®) the market-leading androgen receptor inhibitor, in models of indolent and aggressive prostate cancers.

Prostate cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in men. Whilst most cases do not shorten life expectancy, advanced prostate cancer remains incurable. Hormone therapy remains the cornerstone of treatment; however, tumours eventually find ways of overcoming treatment and start to grow and spread. Co-therapies that can reinvigorate cancer treatments can provide vital clinical avenues to enhance tumour cell sensitivity, as well as reversing resistance to standard cancer therapies.

Dr Bomi Framroze, Chief Executive Officer of HBCI explains: "The ability of cancer to hack the iron metabolism pathways is an important driver of tumour growth and spread, and a means by which cancers can overcome the effects of treatment. Our lead peptide candidate, FT-002a, holds exciting potential to enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy and improve the health and wellness of cancer patients."

Higher levels of iron are needed by cancer cells to support growth and spread. In addition to elevated levels of tumour regression, FT-002a demonstrated a significant decrease in biomarkers of free iron in prostate cancer tumour cells, validating the proposed mode of action.

The combination of these promising results with the inherent safety profile of peptidyl drugs means HBCI is well positioned to make an IND submission for its oral co-therapy for prostate cancer treatment in Q4 2025.

About HBC:

HBC is a Norwegian human and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads, which are then developed by HBCI to enable the clinical development of novel therapies. To date, the FT peptides, targeting cancer, and MA-022, for asthma, have been transferred to HBCI for ongoing R&D work. HBC retains 70% ownership of HBCI.

Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with full-spectrum omega salmon oil is ongoing to improve respiratory health in individuals with allergic asthma and in urban populations exposed to significant levels of pollution and has already shown beneficial effects on COVID recovery.

Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotizing enterocolitis) and the use of a special formula of soluble protein hydrolysate (SPH, also known as ProGo®) as a Medical Food to help treat IBD and Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, New Jersey and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". https://hofsethbiocare.com

