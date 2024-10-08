Data Center Generator Market Landscape 2024-2029: Shift to Hydrogen Fuel Cells and Eco-Diesel for Sustainable Operations Gaining Traction as AI-Driven DCIM Systems Optimizing Energy Efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Generator Market Landscape 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center Generator Market was valued at USD 6 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 10.84 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 10.36%

Data center operators worldwide are increasingly shifting towards renewable energy sources to reduce their reliance on fossil-fuel-powered generators and minimize their environmental impact. In April 2024, Equinix announced its commitment to transition to 100% renewable energy across its global operations. This initiative includes significant investments in solar and wind power projects to replace traditional backup generators, particularly in regions like Europe and North America, where power grids are highly reliable.





Due to growing concerns over outages and increased downtime, data center operators invest more in infrastructure automation solutions. In October 2023, Datum Datacenters implemented a new AI-driven DCIM system to optimize energy use and reduce the risk of outages. Data center generator market operators increasingly invest in microgrid solutions to improve resilience and ensure uninterrupted operations. Tencent's new microgrid project, launched in January 2024, powers its Tianjin High-Tech cloud data center in China.

Software-defined data Centers (SDDCs) are being increasingly adopted to provide greater flexibility and scalability in data center operations. In December 2023, Interxion (Digital Realty) launched a new SDDC platform that allows seamless scaling and resource management, enhancing operational efficiency and adaptability to changing demands.

Data centers increasingly adopt alternative fuel sources such as HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, and eco-diesel to minimize their carbon footprint. In January 2024, Compass Datacenters announced its decision to invest in HVO-fueled generators across its facilities, highlighting a commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Infrastructure providers are expanding and refining their fuel cell generator product offerings. This includes developing hydrogen fuel cells and other eco-friendly generator technologies. In February 2024, Caterpillar and Ballard Power Systems introduced advanced hydrogen fuel cell generators designed for data center applications.

Data centers are increasingly collaborating with local municipalities to integrate their power systems with the local grid, allowing energy sharing and reducing the need for dedicated backup generators. In September 2023, Schneider Electric partnered with Aeven to enhance Denmark's grid stability by feeding excess energy from their data centers into the national grid.

Data centers are incorporating energy storage systems to enhance reliability and manage fluctuations in energy supply. In February 2024, Atos announced the installation of advanced battery storage systems at its European data centers to store excess renewable energy and ensure consistent power supply during peak demand periods.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, is a powerhouse in the data center market and holds a significant share of the global data center generator market. Notable developments include Microsoft's testing of a hydrogen fuel-cell backup system in Wyoming in January 2024, highlighting the region's shift towards cleaner energy solutions.

Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia are experiencing rapid data center growth, driven by increased cloud service demand and nearshoring trends in Latin America. Brazil is a key player, with Sao Paulo as a major hub and recent investments from companies like Huawei and Scala Data Centers.

The Western Europe data center generator market is experiencing a strong push towards sustainable power solutions in its data centers. Major colocation providers like Equinix and Digital Realty are integrating HVO fuel into their operations. For example, In 2024, Equinix announced using Bloom Energy's fuel cells at its SV11 data center in Silicon Valley, reflecting a broader trend toward reducing carbon emissions. The emphasis on sustainability is further evident in regional initiatives, including the growing adoption of fuel-cell generators and advancements in eco-diesel technologies.

The Nordics, including Sweden and Finland, are notable for their emphasis on sustainability and robust power infrastructure. This region's data center generator market operators leverage resilient power grids to minimize generator use. In Ireland, AWS has announced plans to use HVO-fuel backup generators starting with its Dublin facilities in 2024, illustrating a regional trend towards cleaner energy sources. Companies like Equinix are exploring fuel-cell generators.

Central and Eastern Europe are emerging markets for data centers, with growth driven by increasing digital transformation and cloud adoption. Countries like Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic are expanding their data center infrastructure with investments in new facilities and energy-efficient technologies.

The Middle East is seeing significant growth investments focusing on integrating advanced power solutions. Data center generator market operators in Saudi Arabia increasingly use diesel generators, but there is a notable shift towards adopting hybrid power systems. For example, new data centers in Dubai have advanced generator technologies combining diesel and renewable energy sources.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing robust growth in the data center sector due to rapid digital transformation, the expansion of cloud services, and the rollout of 5G networks. This growth drives significant demand for backup power solutions, including various generator types, and supports the growth of the data center generator industry. At the same time, the APAC region is witnessing significant advancements in sustainable generator technologies. Hydrogen fuel cells are emerging as a promising alternative, with companies like Samsung in South Korea exploring their potential to reduce carbon emissions. China is a major APAC data center market player with extensive generator infrastructure investments. For instance, Alibaba Cloud's data centers use a combination of diesel generators and advanced UPS systems for backup power. Furthermore, the APAC data center generator industry is expected to continue evolving with a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

11. Geography Segmentation

