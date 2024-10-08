Pregnancy Detection Kits Industry Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Alere, Church & Dwight, Confirm BioSciences, CVS Health, Mankind Pharma, Philippine Blue Cross Biotech, Prestige Brands and Quidel

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregnancy Detection Kits - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the pregnancy detection kits market is driven by several factors. The increasing awareness of early pregnancy detection and the growing demand for convenient, at-home diagnostic tools are significant drivers. Technological advancements that enhance the accuracy, sensitivity, and ease of use of these kits are also propelling market growth. The rising trend of women opting for over-the-counter pregnancy tests for privacy and convenience is further boosting demand.

Additionally, the expansion of online retail channels, which make these kits more accessible, is contributing to market growth. The increasing focus on women's health and the availability of advanced features in pregnancy detection kits, such as digital readouts and connectivity with health apps, are further driving the market. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies, are driving the sustained growth of the pregnancy detection kits market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT) segment, which is expected to reach US$805.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Digital Devices segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $346.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $391.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Pregnancy Detection Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness of Early Pregnancy Detection Propels Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Test Accuracy and Convenience Enhance Product Offerings

Increasing Preference for Home-based Testing Expands Addressable Market

Growing Awareness of Reproductive Health Throws the Spotlight on Pregnancy Kits

Government Initiatives and Health Campaigns Strengthen Business Case

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms Boosts Product Accessibility and Sales

Rising Incidence of Unplanned Pregnancies Drives Demand

Focus on Cost-effective and Easy-to-use Kits Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Digital and Connected Devices Propels Market Dynamics

Growing Availability in Pharmacies and Retail Stores Enhances Market Reach

Increasing Global Population and Family Planning Initiatives Accelerate Market Dynamics

Regulatory Approvals and Product Standardization Enhance Market Prospects

