Surface Treatment Chemicals Market to cross USD 21.9 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 21.9 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

These chemicals, including coatings, primers, rust inhibitors, and cleaning agents, enhance the performance, aesthetics, and durability of materials like metals, plastics, and ceramics. Key industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction rely on these treatments for improved corrosion resistance, adhesion, and aesthetics. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports a 5% annual growth rate for these chemicals, driven by technological advancements, demand for high-performance materials, eco-friendly innovations, regulatory mandates, and a focus on material longevity.

The overall surface treatment chemicals market is classified based on the product type, substrate, function, end-use, and region.

The cleaner’s segment is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of over 8.6%. Cleaners, including degreasers, rust removers, and general-purpose cleaners, are crucial for preparing surfaces for subsequent treatments. As manufacturing processes become more stringent, the demand for specialized cleaners that meet regulatory standards and enhance surface quality increases. Innovations in eco-friendly and biodegradable cleaners are expanding the market's reach, addressing industrial needs and environmental concerns.

Surface treatment chemicals market size from metal segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.0%, reaching USD 9.6 billion by 2032. This segment's growth is driven by its extensive application in the automotive, aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. Metal treatments, such as coatings, rust inhibitors, and plating, are essential for durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal. As industrial activities increase and quality standards tighten, the demand for advanced metal treatments rises. Innovations in high-performance coatings and eco-friendly solutions address industry demands and regulatory pressures, driving market growth and technological advancements.

The Asia Pacific surface treatment chemicals market is set to reach approximately USD 12.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are boosting the market. Key sectors, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction, demand advanced surface treatments for enhanced material performance and durability. As regulatory standards tighten, there's a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. Increased manufacturing investments and a consumer base seeking premium products position the Asia Pacific market for substantial growth, offering lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Players

Companies including PPG industries, Henkel AG and Co Ltd., Dow, Chemetall Inc., NOF Corporation, Atotech, Quacker Chemical Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation are some firms working in surface treatment chemicals industry.

The surface treatment chemicals market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates and forecasts in terms of revenue and volume (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032 , for the following segments:

Market, By Product type

Plating chemicals

Cleaners

Conversion coating

Anodizing chemicals

Passivation chemicals

Paint strippers

Rust preventives

Others

Market, By Substrate

Metals

Plastics

Wood

Glass

Composites

Others

Market, By Function

Corrosion protection

Adhesion promotion

Cleaning

Decorative finishing

Wear resistance

Others

Market, By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Electrical & electronics

Industrial machinery

Metal fabrication

Marine

Consumer goods

Others

