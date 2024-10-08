The Eclipse Foundation Launches ThreadX Alliance to Champion the Growth and Sustainability of the World’s First and Only Safety-Certified Open Source RTOS

BRUSSELS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, has announced the launch of the ThreadX Alliance, a new initiative dedicated to ensuring the continued growth and sustainability of the Eclipse ThreadX real-time operating system (RTOS) and its dynamic ecosystem. ThreadX, the world’s first and only safety-certified open source RTOS, powers billions of devices across a broad range of industries, including automotive, medical, aerospace, home appliances, and industrial controls.



With ThreadX already a proven solution trusted by companies worldwide, the ThreadX Alliance ensures the ongoing sustainability of its robust code base, platform enhancements, and crucial safety certification efforts. By joining the alliance, organisations can access exclusive resources while contributing to the evolution of the next generation of embedded systems.

“ThreadX is the only open source safety-certified RTOS on the market today, powering over 12 billion devices and trusted in a vast array of embedded applications,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “The ThreadX Alliance is an important step in ensuring the platform’s future, allowing companies to actively support its sustainability while gaining valuable tools and resources to streamline their development efforts, reduce costs, and bring products to market.”

Key benefits of joining the ThreadX Alliance include:

Exclusive Early Access to the ThreadX Marketplace: Be first in line to access the future ThreadX marketplace, including pre-sales and pre-development support from leading service providers.

Be first in line to access the future ThreadX marketplace, including pre-sales and pre-development support from leading service providers. Access to Safety Manuals: Unlock read-only, non-commercial access to essential safety manuals, offering critical insights to enhance your development processes.

Unlock read-only, non-commercial access to essential safety manuals, offering critical insights to enhance your development processes. Licensing Opportunities for Safety Certifications: Gain access to licensing agreements for ThreadX safety artefacts (additional fees apply), accelerating your products’ functional safety certifications.

Gain access to licensing agreements for ThreadX safety artefacts (additional fees apply), accelerating your products’ functional safety certifications. Exclusive Marketing and Branding Opportunities: Proudly display the ThreadX Alliance participant logo to showcase your commitment to the growth and sustainability of the industry’s only safety-certified open source RTOS.

The launch of the ThreadX Alliance represents a significant leap forward in supporting the open source embedded systems ecosystem, especially in industries where safety and reliability are critical. Companies looking to take part in this influential community are invited to visit threadxalliance.org to learn more about how to contribute to and benefit from the program.

About Eclipse ThreadX

Eclipse ThreadX (formerly Azure RTOS) is the world’s first and only safety-certified open source real-time operating system (RTOS), and has been trusted by industries for over two decades. Deployed in over 12 billion devices since its launch in 1997, ThreadX offers an MIT-licensed, robust, modular platform that includes advanced subcomponents for graphical interfaces (GUIX), networking (NetX Duo), file storage (FileX), and USB connectivity (USBX). To learn more about how ThreadX powers next-generation embedded systems, visit threadx.io .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, and over 420 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 385 members. Visit us at this year’s Open Community Experience (OCX) conference on 22-24 October 2024 in Mainz, Germany. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations (Germany)

Gloria Huppert/Marita Bäumer

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

EclipseFoundation@schwartzpr.de

+49 (89) 211 871 -70/ -62

514 Media Ltd (France, Italy, Spain)

Benoit Simoneau

benoit@514-media.com

M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370