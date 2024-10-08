Bybit and Nordic Blockchain Association Collaborate to Drive Innovation in the Nordic Blockchain Ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced a strategic partnership with the Nordic Blockchain Association (NBA), the driving force behind the largest blockchain and Web3 conference in the Nordics. This collaboration aims to strengthen ties within the regional ecosystem while fostering international partnerships that will drive innovation and growth across the industry.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time as the NBA continues its efforts to build a cohesive and vibrant blockchain community in the region. The association's work, led by dedicated steering committees, has been instrumental in providing guidance and strategic direction to the local blockchain landscape. These committees have focused on addressing the challenges facing blockchain adoption, promoting education, and offering support to startups and established businesses alike.

A key aspect of this partnership will be the upcoming Nordic Blockchain Conference 2025 (NBC25), which will take place next summer. As the largest blockchain and Web3 event in the Nordics, NBC25 promises to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around the world. The event will provide a platform to explore the latest trends, discuss regulatory frameworks, and highlight groundbreaking solutions that are reshaping the future of blockchain technology.

"We're excited to partner with the Nordic Blockchain Association. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems worldwide. We look forward to contributing to the region's innovation and development," added Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit.

"We are excited that such a large and important international company as Bybit has joined the Nordic Blockchain Association as a member. This once again shows that the Nordic region has an important role to play in the global blockchain ecosystem. We look forward to creating value, raising awareness, and promoting education with our new community partner, Bybit," said Jakob Mikkel Hansen, CEO & Board Member of Nordic Blockchain Association.

With this partnership, Bybit is set to play a pivotal role in advancing the Nordic blockchain ecosystem, fostering collaboration between local and international partners, and supporting the NBA's ongoing efforts to address the evolving needs of the industry.

Bybit and the NBA are committed to working hand-in-hand to elevate the region's role as a key player in the global blockchain and Web3 landscape.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, users can visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, users can contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, users can visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, users can follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com