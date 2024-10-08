Trauma Fixation Device Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $13.95 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growth in North America and Advancements in Technology and Product Innovations

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trauma Fixation Device Market Report, Forecast by Products, Material, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for trauma fixation devices was valued at US$ 8.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 13.95 billion by 2032

This represents a growth rate of 6.19% from 2024 to 2032, driven by an increasing elderly population worldwide, higher incidence of osteoporosis and other bone diseases among the elderly, a rise in accidents and burn injuries, and an increase in disposable income.







The increasing number of road accidents and trauma-related injuries globally is driving the trauma fixation devices market. Urbanization and rising traffic density have led to more frequent road mishaps, resulting in a surge in bone fractures and other serious injuries. This has created a growing demand for trauma fixation devices like plates, screws, and intramedullary nails.

Falls, particularly among older people, have also become a significant concern. These factors increase the need for effective and quick recovery solutions, increasing demand for external and internal fixation devices. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of fatality in children and young adults, with 20-50 million people suffering from non-fatal injuries in road accidents resulting in disability each year.



Advancements in Technology and Product Innovation



Technological advancements and continuous product innovation are driving the trauma fixation devices market. Manufacturers focus on developing devices with enhanced biocompatibility, durability, and ease of use to improve patient outcomes. Innovations such as bioabsorbable and smart implants integrated with sensors reduce the need for secondary surgeries and gain traction. These advancements improve trauma fixation effectiveness and cater to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Growing Geriatric Population and Osteoporosis Cases



The trauma fixation devices market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and related fractures among the elderly population. The rising senior population globally is leading to a surge in age-related bone conditions, resulting in a higher demand for effective fixation solutions. Healthcare providers are emphasizing better treatment options and fracture management in elderly patients.



North American Trauma Fixation Device Market Overview



The trauma fixation devices market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the prevalence of trauma-related brain injuries, ongoing product development activities by regulatory authorities, and well-established healthcare facilities. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key market players are also contributing to this growth. In 2021, there were over 586 traumatic brain injury-related hospitalizations per day in the US. These injuries require prompt diagnosis for assessment and treatment decisions.



Orthopedic surgery for children and adolescents can now use OSSIOfiber bio-integrative fixation technology after being cleared by the FDA in December 2023. This technology allows the use of OSSIOfiber Compression Screws and Trimmable Fixation Nails in children aged two to 21 years. Key players like DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet are contributing to the growth of the regional trauma fixation devices market through their strong distribution networks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Personnel, Recent Developments & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launches, Revenue

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical Inc

B. Braun Meslungen AG

Stryker

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Integra LifeSciences

Otto Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Trauma Fixation Device Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Material

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Countries



7. Products

7.1 External Fixators

7.2 Internal Fixators

7.3 Others



8. Material

8.1 Stainless Steel

8.2 Titanium

8.3 Others



9. End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Special Clinics

9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Switzerland

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Argentina

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates

10.6 Rest of World



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Threat of New Entry

11.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.3 Threat of Substitution

11.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.5 Competitive Rivalry



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

