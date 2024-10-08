Counterpart Health Names David Tsay M.D., Ph.D as Chief Medical Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc . (“Counterpart”), a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform, today announced the appointment of David Tsay M.D., Ph.D as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Tsay will play a key role in advancing Counterpart’s clinical strategy and product roadmap for Counterpart Assistant, the company’s proprietary AI-powered physician enablement software platform that empowers providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. Counterpart is a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”).



David Tsay is a distinguished physician executive with deep expertise and over two decades of experience in health technology, product development, and clinical innovation. Prior to Counterpart, Dr. Tsay served in clinical leadership roles in the technology industry, most recently as Chief Medical Officer at Cue Health where he led regulatory, clinical, and medical affairs. Before Cue Health, Dr. Tsay led the clinical team for digital health medical device products at Apple. Prior to Apple, Dr. Tsay served as Associate Chief Transformation Officer at New York-Presbyterian (NYP), one of the nation's most comprehensive academic healthcare delivery systems, leading digital transformation initiatives for NYP in artificial intelligence, automation, and digital web/mobile technologies.

Dr. Tsay received his BA in Computer Science and Physics from Columbia University College, M.D., Ph.D degrees from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology.

"Counterpart Health is built on groundbreaking technology that empowers physicians to excel in value-based care, particularly in the management of chronic diseases," said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. "Dr. Tsay’s world-class expertise in clinical innovation and health technology makes him a valuable addition to our team. I’m confident that his leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our expansion into more value-based healthcare networks and systems nationwide."

"I’ve had the privilege of contributing to world-class institutions like Apple and NewYork-Presbyterian, which operate at the critical crossroads of healthcare and technology. Counterpart attracted me because it offers one of the most compelling solutions I’ve encountered," Tsay remarked. "With an increasing number of providers looking to deliver value-based care, Counterpart Assistant provides an innovative technology designed specifically for this purpose. I look forward to working alongside this skilled team in its mission to help improve providers’ and patients’ lives."

For companies interested in learning more about how Counterpart can reduce the total cost of care in value-based care models through advanced chronic disease management, visit www.counterparthealth.com .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com