Vegan Ice Cream Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Unilever, Tofutti Brands, Van Leeuwen, SorBabes, Perry's, NadaMoo!, Over The MOO, Morrisons, HappyCow, & Double Rainbow

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Report by Flavour Sales Type Source Distribution Channel Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vegan Ice Cream Market is projected to reach US$ 1.05 billion by 2032, up from US$ 704.97 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.60 percent from 2024 to 2032.



The vegan ice cream industry is booming, driven by a plethora of innovative flavors and ingredients. Traditional dairy alternatives like almond, soy, and coconut milk are now joined by oats, cashews, and hemp bases, offering diverse textures and tastes. Unique flavors like matcha green tea, lavender honey, turmeric chai, and reimagined classics cater to the most discerning palates.

Natural sweeteners like agave and coconut sugar enhance flavors while maintaining health benefits. Superfoods and unique additives like spirulina and adaptogens boost nutrition and appeal to health-conscious consumers. This ongoing innovation attracts vegans and those seeking healthier, ethical dessert options, fueling industry growth. In Feb 2024, Magnum launched vegan Blueberry Cookie Ice Cream With Sorbet Centre. Unilever-owned ice cream brand Magnum has expanded its plant-based range with new Chill Blueberry Cookie ice cream sticks.



The prevalence of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance is increasing in the general population.



The demand for vegan ice cream is surging due to the increasing prevalence of dairy allergies and lactose intolerance. This has prompted a shift towards plant-based alternatives, such as non-dairy milk (e.g., almond, coconut, oat milk) and ice cream.

The popularity of vegan ice cream is driven by growing consumer awareness about health and wellness, alongside a broader trend towards plant-based diets. Retailers and manufacturers are expanding their vegan ice cream lines to meet the diverse tastes of consumers. This trend caters to dietary restrictions and appeals to a broader audience looking for healthier, environmentally friendly choices.



Asia-Pacific vegan ice cream market



The Asia-Pacific ice cream market is growing due to higher disposable incomes and a preference for high-quality products. Increasing demand for ice cream and frozen desserts in the region, particularly in countries like India, Japan, New Zealand, and China, is driving this growth. China's ice cream market is primarily influenced by changing dietary habits, rising disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population. The increase in per capita disposable income and the growth of the middle-income population group in China present opportunities for developing premium and artisanal ice cream brands in the country.



Japanese consumers enjoy traditional flavors like matcha, black sesame, cherry blossom and more adventurous options such as squid ink and wasabi. Manufacturers are constantly introducing new and unique flavors to cater to diverse preferences. In March 2024, Eclipse Foods launched its plant-based ice cream in Japan as eclipseco, featuring flavors like Cookie Butter Crumble, Classic Chocolate, and Mango Passion Fruit, now available at Family Mart stores in Tokyo. Kaori Onguchi, the company's country manager for Japan, sees this as a significant milestone and just the beginning of their journey in Japan.



Vegan Ice Cream Company News

Over The Moo, a plant-based ice cream brand introduced a new chocolate flavor to its coconut-based ice cream treats in the UK in May 2024.

December 2023, Salt & Straw is bringing back the Dairy Free Decadence Series, featuring five vegan ice cream flavors for a limited time. The flavors will be available in-store and for online orders.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Unilever PLC

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

SorBabes

Perry's Ice Cream

NadaMoo!

Over The MOO

Morrisons

HappyCow

Double Rainbow Ice Cream

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Vegan Ice Cream Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Source

6.2 Flavor

6.3 Sales Type

6.4 Distribution Channel

6.5 Country



7. Source

7.1 Coconut Milk

7.2 Soy Milk

7.3 Almond Milk

7.4 Cashew Milk



8. Flavor

8.1 Chocolate

8.2 Caramel

8.3 Coconut

8.4 Vanilla

8.5 Coffee

8.6 Fruit



9. Sales Type

9.1 Impulse

9.2 Take Home

9.3 Artisanal



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.3 Online Stores

10.4 Others



11. Country- Global Vegan Ice Cream Market

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1u2sf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment