Food Logistics Market to reach $238 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major food logistics market participants include DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx Corpora, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The food logistics market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 238 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising consumer demand for fresh produce, organic foods, and health-conscious choices fuels this growth. Such trends underscore the need for specialized logistics solutions to ensure timely deliveries and uphold product quality. For instance, in May 2024, Indonesia's National Food Agency (Bapanas) enhanced nationwide food logistics using cold chain technology, emphasizing its role in extending food shelf life and bolstering the country's food ecosystem and security.



Factors driving the growth of the food logistics industry include rising global demand for fresh and organic produce, increasing urbanization, and the expansion of e-commerce platforms. As consumers become more health-conscious, the emphasis on timely and quality food delivery intensifies. Additionally, technological advancements in logistics, coupled with stringent food safety regulations, further propel the market expansion.



The food logistics market is categorized based on Service, Transportation Mode, Product, Storage Facility, and Region.

The food logistics market from the roadways segment will cross USD 127.8 billion by 2032. The growing preference for roadways in the food logistics industry can be attributed to their unparalleled flexibility and extensive reach. Road transport's adaptability in routes and schedules ensures efficient food movement, catering to both urban and rural demands.

Moreover, advancements in refrigerated trucks bolster the transportation of sensitive goods, while established road infrastructure supports the industry growth.

The cold chain storage facility segment held a revenue share of 57% in 2023 and is poised to grow through 2032. As global demand for temperature-sensitive goods rises, the emphasis on advanced cold storage solutions becomes evident. Furthermore, technological innovations in refrigeration and monitoring systems enhance the cold chain's efficiency, ensuring product quality and compliance with stringent food safety regulations.



North America food logistics market accounted for 33% revenue share in 2023 and is expected to cross USD 79 billion by 2032, driven by the boasts of a well-established infrastructure, catering to a diverse demand for both fresh and processed foods. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies, especially in cold chain logistics, aligns with the region's stringent food safety standards. Moreover, the booming e-commerce sector amplifies the need for efficient logistics services, while innovations in transportation and warehousing further bolster market expansion.

