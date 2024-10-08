Vast and Mabanaft Award SM1 Engineering Contracts to Fichtner and bse Methanol, with Arup’s Dr. Amy Philbrook as Project Manager

PORT AUGUSTA, South Australia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vast Renewables Limited (“Vast”) (Nasdaq: VSTE), a renewable energy company planning to power green fuels production, today announced a significant milestone in the development of its green methanol plant, SM1. Vast and its consortium partner, global energy company Mabanaft, have awarded international engineering group Fichtner and German e-fuels leader bse Methanol contracts to commence pre-front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. This follows the appointment of Dr. Amy Philbrook, Arup’s Australasia Clean Fuels Technical Lead, as Project Manager.



Part of the Port Augusta Green Energy Hub in South Australia, SM1 will have the capacity to produce 7,500 tonnes of green methanol each year. Methanol is one of the most versatile hydrogen derivatives and, if produced using clean energy, it has the potential to decarbonise shipping and aviation fuels. SM1 will be supplied with baseload clean and renewable heat from Vast’s 30 MW / 240 MWh concentrated solar thermal power (CSP) plant.

Fichtner has extensive experience designing and engineering renewable energy projects globally, including energy storage and hydrogen, and has played a key role in the development of SM1. Fichtner’s role in the project builds off their recent report that highlighted using CSP in green fuels production can potentially reduce costs by up to 40 percent. SM1 is a first-of-its-kind project that can demonstrate this potential and catalyse Australia’s green fuels industry and a global pipeline of projects.

Pre-FEED is a critical milestone in the project’s development. A key part of Fichtner’s work will involve integrating the proven technologies to produce green methanol:

Leilac calcination plant from fellow Australian technology company, Calix, to capture unavoidable process carbon dioxide produced in the making of cement and lime

Methanol plant, with German technology company bse Methanol acting as process provider and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). bse Methanol has developed the FlexMethanol® modules which enable the economic conversion of energy and carbon dioxide from flue gas into a chemical energy store by means of modular and decentralised production units.

Electrolysis plant to produce hydrogen



Vast is planning to develop SM1 with consortium partner Mabanaft, a global energy company, after signing a joint development agreement in June 2024. The project has secured funding agreements for up to AUD $19.48 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and up to EUR 12.4 million from Projektträger Jülich (PtJ) on behalf of the German government.

Craig Wood, CEO of Vast, said, “Commencing pre-FEED is an important milestone to progress SM1, a green methanol project that has the potential to make a real difference to the hard-to-abate transport sector. We’re looking forward to building on Fichtner and bse Methanol’s strong platform of work to date to deliver SM1, and it’s fantastic to have Dr. Philbrook onboard as a leading clean fuels expert to help deliver this unique project.”

Philipp Kroepels, Director of New Energy at Mabanaft, said, “With the commissioning of Fichtner and bse Methanol, the SM1 project demonstrates tangible progress in shaping the future. In the engineering group Fichtner and bse Methanol, we see two well-known and experienced partners who can make a significant contribution to the successful realisation of the innovative solar methanol plant in Port Augusta, planned jointly with Vast.”

Dr. Amy Philbrook from Arup said, “Arup is excited to contribute to this pioneering solar methanol project, which is poised to transform the transport sector. With a strong consortium and cutting-edge technologies, SM1 is well placed to deliver Australia’s first solar fuel project. I’m thrilled to be part of a team driving such a critical and innovative project.”

Alex Dronoff, CEO of Fichtner Australia, and Dr. Joachim von Schnitzler, Project Manager of Fichtner’s international engineering team and Head of Future Fuel & Gas, said, “We are very pleased and excited to be continuing journey with Vast and Mabanaft, having been contracted as engineering partner for the overall plant design and the integration of technology packages with the commencement of the pre-FEED. Fichtner has supported the SM1 project over the last few years, including during the application for funding as part of the German-Australian HYGATE Program, and we are proud to continue supporting this promising development.”

Christian Schweitzer and Sten Wranik, Managing Directors of bse Methanol, said, “We are proud to receive the pre-FEED contract from the SM1 team for our technology and to be part of the Australian and German team for this amazing project. The selection is a clear commitment by our industry partners to the use of our prefabricated and transportable methanol modules at commercial scale, and we’re excited to show the flexible operation of our methanol synthesis alongside power in Australia.”

