Brunswick Exploration Continues to Extend MR-6 and Discovers New Spodumene Bearing Dykes at Mirage Project

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first set of results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This drilling program concluded with a total of 23 drill holes for 4,871 meters. Since the beginning of 2024, BRW has drilled approximately 12,000 meters to discover, delineate and expand the spodumene bearing pegmatites dykes at Mirage.

This campaign focused on the Central Zone, including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see June 4, 2024 press release), and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

Highlights include:

Several new lithium pegmatites were intercepted immediately surrounding MR-6 dyke located in the Central Zone. Significant dyke staking is observed to the East and North of MR-6 The mineralization in the Central Zone is now identified over across multiple holes stretching over 1,000 meters of strike length.

Multiple significant, near-surface intervals extending the MR-6 dyke with 1.75% Li2O over 40.4 meters in drill hole MR-24-73, 1.07% Li2O over 24 meters in drill hole MR-24-74 and 1.25% Li2O over 16 meters in drill hole MR-24-72.

in drill hole MR-24-73, in drill hole MR-24-74 and in drill hole MR-24-72. Three new stacked dykes confirmed located 250 meters to the East of MR-6 with 1.25% Li2O over 26 meters , 1.49% Li2O over 26.2 meters and 1.93% Li2O over 22.35 meters all in drill hole MR-24-76.

located 250 meters to the East of MR-6 , and all in drill hole MR-24-76. Brunswick Exploration will start metallurgical studies in the coming weeks for the MR-6, MR-4 and MR-3 dykes.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Once again, our drilling underscores the significant potential of the Mirage project. We continue to rapidly identify and expand multiple pegmatite dykes in the core of the project in the Central Zone. These dykes still remain open in multiple directions with continued evidence of near-surface dyke staking. As we continue to delineate these targets, we have begun preparation for metallurgical studies which we believe will highlight the typically coarse mineralization observed at Mirage.”

“With more exciting results forthcoming at Mirage and several important exploration updates on our grassroot portfolio to be released in the coming weeks, I invite BRW shareholders to follow closely our expected press releases this fall.”

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Mirage Project





Table 1: Summary of summer campaign drill hole collars

Hole ID Azimut Dip Length

(m) UTM NAD83 z18

East UTM NAD83 z18

North MR-24-72 360 -88 172 683105 5941146 MR-24-73 360 -88 189 683029 5941185 MR-24-74 360 -86 222 682991 5941259 MR-24-75 325 -45 330 683048 5941032 MR-24-76 285 -45 345 683524 5941310 MR-24-77 300 -45 282 681999 5940882 MR-24-78 285 -65 351 683440 5941298 MR-24-79 330 -85 219 682313 5940305 MR-24-80 280 -88 258 683256 5941330 MR-24-81 290 -45 270 683374 5941326 MR-24-82 300 -85 183 683215 5941426 MR-24-83 325 -45 216 683215 5941426 MR-24-84 260 -90 276 682913 5941247 MR-24-85 325 -75 228 683351 5941278 MR-24-86 280 -60 246 682670 5940962 MR-24-87 290 -45 246 682762 5940992 MR-24-88 290 -55 177 682573 5941039 MR-24-89 290 -70 206 682762 5940992 MR-24-90 330 -60 57 682465 5940418 MR-24-91 315 -85 108 683084 5941192 MR-24-92 330 -60 120 682427 5940392 MR-24-93 330 -89 99 682427 5940392 MR-24-94 317 -85 71 682750 5941186



Table 2: Highlights from 2024 Summer Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID Dyke From

(m) To (m) Length (m) Li2O (%) Ta2O5

(ppm) MR-24-72 MR-6

3.4 5.2 1.8 1.05 223 MR-24-72 21.52 37.45 15.93 1.25 255 incl. 24.4 28 3.6 2.12 310 MR-24-72 43.7 49 5.3 1.75 197 MR-24-72 55.85 57.65 1.8 2.15 281 MR-24-72 60.75 61.25 0.5 2.09 272 MR-24-72 62.45 65.85 3.4 1.71 211 MR-24-72 70.2 82 11.8 1.94 167 incl. 73 80 7 2.62 199 MR-24-72 114.2 131.95 17.75 1.42 110 MR-24-72 154.05 158.15 4.1 1.20 131 MR-24-73 MR-6

88.2 128.6 40.4 1.75 154 incl. 109 116 7 2.34 136 MR-24-73 165 172 7 1.40 154 MR-24-74 MR-6 111.45 135.45 24 1.07 125 MR-24-76 57 58.7 1.7 1.66 233 MR-24-76 83.7 91.9 8.2 1.38 294 MR-24-76 125 151 26 1.25 328 MR-24-76 162.65 164.25 1.6 1.53 263 MR-24-76 179.1 205.3 26.2 1.49 248 incl. 189 195.55 6.55 2.24 416 MR-24-76 215.6 220.65 5.05 1.12 232 MR-24-76 258 260.9 2.9 0.64 240 MR-24-76 294.65 317 22.35 1.93 492 incl. 295.7 306.55 10.85 3.09 663 MR-24-77 60.45 62.45 2 0.01 669



Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region and 34 kilometers northeast of Winsome Resources’ Adina Project.

The summer drilling campaign focused on extending the mineralized dykes recognized during the last two drilling campaigns. The holes MR-24-72, Mr-24-73 and MR-24-74 (see Figure 3) extended the MR-6 dyke over 100 meters to the West and to the South. MR-6 has been now drill traced over an area measuring 250 meters by 250 meters as seen on Figure 2 with an average thickness of 60 meters. Mainly identified at surface from 0 to 100 meters starting from drill hole MR-24-28, it plunges to the West up to 200 meters vertical. MR-6 remains open to the West and to the North.

Evidence of significant stacking was discovered 35 meters under MR-6 where drill hole MR-24-73 intercepted 17.75 meters at 1.42% Li2O and hole MR-24-73 cut 7 meters at 1.40% Li2O.

Figure 2: Central Zone of the Mirage Project

Figure 3: Cross Sections A to A’

The hole MR-24-76 (see Figure 4) expanded the three major mineralized dykes identified in hole MR-24-60 (see April 25, 2024 press release). This new hole continues to intersect similar wide high-grade mineralization observed to date. At this time, it is believed they are not related to MR-6 even if they occur in close proximity to the dyke as they appear to stand as a new stacked dyke geometry. The dykes remain open to the North, South and East.

Figure 4: Cross Sections B to B’

Finally, hole MR-24-77, located about one kilometer WSW of MR-6, discovered a previously unknown lithium-tantalum pegmatite dyke measuring approximately two meters near the start of the hole. This new intersection significantly extends the lithium bearing pegmatite field of the Central Zone, west of MR-3. However, the hole was unable to explain the targeted gravity anomaly. Analysis of the hole revealed a major lithium anomaly in the country rock throughout its entire length indicative of a potential neighboring lithium dyke. Further drilling will be required to expand the full potential of this new area.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d’Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on reject, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d’Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

