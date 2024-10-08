Western Metallica Advances Drill Targeting and Permitting on Its Caña Brava 1 Copper Prospect in Peru

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is finalizing logistics and accesses to support its drill program at its Luz Maria prospect commencing the last week of October 2024, located within its 100%-owned Caña Brava Copper Project in Northern Peru. In parallel, the Company is advancing drill targeting at the Project’s other porphyry prospect, Caña Brava 1. Moreover, the Company is pleased to announce the results of a rock chip sampling program which has better defined the extension of the alteration footprint at Caña Brava 1, which confirmed mineralization at shallow depths below the sediments as well as validated anomalies remain open in all directions.



Caña Brava 1, located on the Northwest sector of the Caña Brava Project, is characterized by a distinctive 1-kilometre by 1-kilometre sized leached zone with goethite and hematite box works. Both environmental and social base lines, required to support the FTA process, have been completed for this sector. At Caña Brava 1, the diamond-sawn channel sampling campaign previously announced has confirmed grades up to 0.3% Cu and average 500 ppm Cu from 7 different intrusives recognized to date. More significantly, the ongoing rock chip sampling program within the Caña Brava 1 prospect indicated values up to 0.4% Cu and an average of 800 ppm Cu returned from the sedimentary rocks, belonging to the Upper Jurassic Chicama Formation, that completely covers the mag anomalies interpreted as the response of large high-mag susceptibility bodies at shallow depth (refer to Figure 1). The results obtained confirm that copper increases as it approaches the magnetic anomalies, similar to the regolith geochemistry which pointed out anomalies that remain open in all directions (refer to Figure 2). This is a very good indication that the Chicama Formation may also host the mineralization in addition to the mineralization being positioned at a reasonable depth below the sediments. Coinciding mag and geochemistry anomalies are the main factors considered for the drill program targeting exercise currently ongoing on at Caña Brava 1.

Gregory Duras, Western Metallica’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, “Western Metallica is thrilled about advancing its operations in Peru across two distinctive, highly prospective copper targets, in a project the Company feels holds great geological merit, comparable in size and with a copper-productive age range as other very large porphyry systems in Peru and Chile. With the scarcity of new major copper discoveries globally, especially considering the magnitude and potential of Caña Brava, we are well-positioned to become a prominent regional player and are keen to provide meaningful drill results to the market which will further solidify our optimistic outlook regarding this flagship, district-scale project.”





Figure 1 – Caña Brava 1 Prospect – Rock chip sample copper results on the updated geological fact map. The base map represents the RTP mag anomaly map warped on hill shaded image.





Figure 2 – Caña Brava 1 Prospect – Rock chip sample copper results

on the contoured copper anomalies (pXRF).

Background

Western Metallica holds the option to acquire 100% of the mineral claims, rights, and interests in Caña Brava, a Cu-Mo project located in Northern Peru (refer to press release dated August 10, 2023). The project lies within the under-explored Northern sector of the Cu-Mo metallogenic belt of Eocene age that hosts, to the South, world class deposits such as Las Bambas (MMG), Cotabambas (Panoro Minerals Ltd.), Constancia (Hudbay Minerals Inc.), Antapacay (Glencore) and discoveries such as Elida (Element 29 Resources), the first porphyry deposit of this age discovered in North Peru. The Company´s Caña Brava Project is well located in close proximity to industrial ports, major paved roads and is comprised of large, contiguous mineral concessions conducive to future project scalability.

The Caña Brava Project is a highly prospective 5,700-hectare package of concessions located 30 kilometres from the Peruvian coast, at an elevation of 1,500 metres in the Western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes. The Caña Brava Project is neighboring Hudbay’s Llaguen Cu-Mo Project which lies on the Western margin of the Miocene epithermal-porphyry copper-gold belt of Northern Peru, with the potential for Caña Brava to similarly host shallow high-grade mineralization across a considerable alteration footprint.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Giovanni Funaioli, EurGeol, Vice President Exploration of Western Metallica, who is a “Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Giovanni Funaioli is an employee of the Company and is not considered independent under NI 43-101.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development and holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Caña Brava copper-molybdenum project located in La Libertad Department, Peru. Western Metallica is also advancing its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in the Ossa Morena belt in Andalusia, Spain, and three other Spanish gold projects in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

