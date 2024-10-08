Converge Selects Infinera’s 1.2T ICE7

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (PSE: CNVRG), the leading fiber broadband and technology solutions provider in the Philippines, selected Infinera as its submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) vendor for the fiber pairs over which Converge has been granted an Indefeasible Right of Use (IRU) on the Bifrost Cable System, using Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series Compact Modular Platform and its next-generation high-performance 1.2T ICE7 optical engine.



Additionally, Converge will use Infinera’s solutions to modernize its nationwide terrestrial fiber network across the Philippines.

Keppel and Converge have entered into agreements for the grant of an IRU to Converge for one fiber pair on the main trunk and the entire Davao branch of the Bifrost Cable System. Developed by Keppel, Meta, and Telin, the Bifrost Cable System is an end-to-end trans-Pacific cable system spanning over 15,000 km, connecting the west coast of North America via Guam with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore. Converge is also the landing party for the Davao branch segment of the Bifrost Cable System and owns the cable landing station in Davao, located in the southern Mindanao region.

Converge is the fastest-growing fiber broadband and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider in the Philippines, with total fiber assets extending over 70,000 kilometers. It operates the biggest fiber-to-the-home network in the country, with total homes passed reaching 16 million.

Converge selected Infinera’s solution based on Infinera’s proven track record in subsea networking with industry-leading reach and capacity performance. Leveraging Infinera’s subsea solution will enable Converge to monetize its fiber assets by delivering the highest capacity at the lowest cost over ultra-long distances.

Once deployed, Converge will benefit from the industry’s latest generation of advanced high-speed optics and 5-nm technology, enabling single wavelengths of up to 1.2T and improved capacity-reach. Infinera’s solution provides Converge with an operationally seamless solution including advanced spectrum sharing capabilities in a single platform that supports both ICE7 transponders and next-generation optical line system (OLS) capabilities.

“We are excited to leverage the latest generation of Infinera’s technology for our terrestrial and subsea cable assets. Infinera provides the most advanced subsea networking solution with industry-leading capabilities including advanced power management,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO and Co-Founder of Converge. “Leveraging Infinera’s innovative solution, Converge will be able to effectively scale to meet rapidly growing bandwidth demands across the Philippines and the entire Asia-Pacific region.”

“By selecting Infinera’s ICE7 as the SLTE for the fiber pairs utilized by Converge in the Bifrost Cable System and to modernize its terrestrial backbone, Converge will benefit from the industry’s latest technology, enabling them to provide their customers with access to cost-effective, high-performance, and high-capacity services,” said David Heard, CEO at Infinera. “We are pleased to have been selected for the company’s growth and expansion, which underscores the value of Infinera’s innovative optical engine solutions and expertise in deploying critical networks globally.”

About Converge ICT Solutions

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. (PSE:CNVRG) is the fastest-growing fixed broadband service provider in the Philippines. It is the first to run an end-to-end pure fiber internet network in the country, providing Filipinos simple, fast, and reliable connectivity. Aside from broadband services, Converge also offers integrated data center and network solutions services. With over 70,000 kilometers of fiber optic assets nationwide, it has one of the most extensive fiber networks in the Philippines. With this fiber-powered network, Converge provides premium world-class digital experience for residential, enterprise, and wholesale customers. Go to https://www.convergeict.com for more information.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

