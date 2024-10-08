Indicium Earns Emerging Partner of the Year Award, Americas, from dbt Labs

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indicium , the AI and data consultancy, announces that it has won the 2024 Emerging Partner of the Year Award, Americas region, from dbt Labs . The award is recognition of the work Indicium has performed in the past year, helping large enterprises in a wide range of industries ship trusted data, faster, using dbt.



dbt is a SQL-first transformation workflow that lets teams quickly and collaboratively deploy analytics code following software engineering best practices like modularity, portability, CI/CD and documentation. Today, there are 40,000 companies using dbt every week and over 4,600 dbt Cloud customers.

Indicium is a global AI and data services company specializing in end-to-end solutions for every stage of the data lifecycle – from strategy to execution. Its team has completed over 600 projects for global brands including Bayer, Burger King, Pepsico and Volvo. Indicium has been helping companies use dbt since 2019. Since then, Indicium continues to be one of the most dbt-certified companies in the world.

“We are proud to partner with dbt to deliver scalable data transformation to enterprise companies worldwide,” said Matheus Dellagnelo, CEO at Indicium. “This award is a testament to the incredible work we’ve done with dbt over the years, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

“The Indicium team embodies exactly what we designed the dbt Labs Partner Awards to celebrate: they exceed expectations and help our customers maximize the value of dbt,” said Shawn Toldo, VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem at dbt Labs. “We are proud to honor Indicium as our 2024 Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas, and we’re eager to continue working together to advance the modern data stack.”

Indicium received its award at the Partner Summit held during Coalesce, the premier analytics engineering conference for data practitioners looking to hone their craft, connect with peers, and get energized about the future of data.

About Indicium

Indicium is a leading global data services company specializing in data modernization and AI transformation for enterprises. With a customer-first, agnostic approach, we design solutions to fit each client’s unique needs that creates a foundation for scale and data-driven optimization. Backed by 7+ years of experience and 600+ projects, our platform-driven methodology ensures consistent quality while empowering teams through training to meet the evolving needs of the business. More info at www.indicium.tech .