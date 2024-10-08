NV5 Strengthens U.S. Data Center Services with Acquisition of Two Data Center Commissioning and Energy Management Companies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today the acquisition of two domestic data center commissioning and energy management companies, Kisebach Consulting and Senergy BCS, to further accelerate NV5’s strong organic growth in the data center market.



“NV5’s data center business continues to deliver double digit organic growth, and we see an opportunity to accelerate that organic growth, particularly in the domestic data center market,” said Ben Heraud, Chief Executive Officer of NV5. “The key to expanding our highly profitable data center business is to provide clients with the leading technical expertise to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) data center capacity, cooling, and energy efficiency. Senergy BCS and Kisebach Consulting provide decades of data center-specific experience and relationships with some of the nation’s leading data center owners and operators, and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our data center business.”

Founded in 2003 and located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Senergy BCS delivers data center HVAC and controls commissioning for state, federal, and private sector data center facilities in the United States and Canada. The Company specializes in mission critical systems in hyperscale data center environments and has provided services in data center campuses up to 1,000,000 square feet and 148 megawatts.

Headquartered in Olympia, Washington, Kisebach Consulting has provided energy engineering and mission critical building systems commissioning for data center facilities across the United States since 2015. The business specializes in data center mechanical systems and energy efficiency including HVAC, compressed air, process cooling, and utility metering and monitoring to optimize data center environments for traditional and AI data center applications.

Kisebach Consulting and Senergy BCS bring premier data center client relationships and existing books of business that will make immediate contributions to NV5’s data center organic growth.

