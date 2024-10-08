Mattermost Appoints Dr. Bill Anderson as Principal Product Manager to Lead Innovation in Secure Communications and Emerging Technologies

Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, Inc., a leader in delivering the secure, real-time collaboration and workflow tools that modern defense, security and intelligence teams need to maintain command, control, and operational tempo, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Bill Anderson as Principal Product Manager. With a distinguished career in public and private security companies, Bill will drive Mattermost’s innovation in cutting-edge technology sectors such as AI, quantum cryptography, and secure communications. His leadership is expected to attract new collaborations, particularly with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community (IC), and foster discussions around Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and other federal innovation projects.

Dr. Anderson holds a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, specializing in cryptography, and brings more than two decades of experience to Mattermost. Bill’s proven ability to innovate and secure information in complex critical infrastructure environments makes him an ideal addition to the Mattermost team as the company continues to push the boundaries of secure collaboration.

"We are thrilled to have Bill on board as Principal Product Manager," said Ian Tien, CEO of Mattermost. "His extensive experience in security technologies will play a vital role in advancing our product offerings and forging new alliances within the DoD and IC. Bill is not only an innovator but also a visionary in the field of secure communications, and his insights will help Mattermost drive meaningful progress in security and national defense innovation."

Prior to joining Mattermost, Bill served as President of CIS Secure where he introduced a successful secure mobile platform solution for U.S. and international government defense and intelligence use. He is also well known as the founder of Oculis Labs, an innovative data-in-use security company that served both the DoD and the IC, and which he led through a successful acquisition by OptioLabs. As a leader at OptioLabs, Bill first served as Chief Product Officer and later as CEO, where he introduced groundbreaking security solutions for Android devices.

Dr. Anderson has also held executive roles at SafeNet Inc., Aether Systems, and Certicom, where he managed highly successful cryptography and communications product lines, including pioneering work in elliptic curve cryptography. His leadership extends to his role as Vice Chairman of the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) board of directors, where he supported early-stage technology investments.

Dr. Anderson holds multiple patents, including innovations in computer display privacy and secure information systems. His patented technologies focus on physically securing information on computer monitors, using advanced facial recognition and privacy control mechanisms to ensure that sensitive data is only visible to authorized users.

"I'm excited to join Mattermost and contribute to its mission of securing communications for organizations with the highest security demands," said Dr. Bill Anderson. "This is an exciting time in technology, with the rapid advancement of AI, quantum cryptography, and secure collaboration solutions. I look forward to working with Mattermost to bring new, innovative solutions to market, particularly for the DoD and IC, where the need for secure, cutting-edge technology is paramount."

Bill’s experience in working with the U.S. government and commercial sectors positions him to bridge the gap between technology development and national security needs. His role will be instrumental in driving the adoption of Mattermost’s solutions within federal agencies and fostering partnerships around innovation projects.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world’s most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world’s leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world’s mission-critical work.

For more information visit mattermost.com.





