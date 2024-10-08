Mainz Biomed Reports Increased Demand for Enhanced ColoAlert, Existing Partners to Transition to New Version

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today increasing demand from existing and prospective laboratory partners for its enhanced ColoAlert product that has been launched in July 2024 and is currently being commercialized across Europe and in select international markets. This advanced version of the Company’s colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test is set to become the standard offering for all existing partners, reflecting its proven benefits in optimizing screening efficiency and improving user experience.

Widespread Transition to Enhanced ColoAlert

One of the earliest partners to make the transition is GANZIMMUN Diagnostics, one of Germany’s premier laboratories, which licensed the ColoAlert test. GANZIMMUN will fully implement the enhanced version of the innovative DNA biomarker-based screening product by the beginning of next year, taking advantage of the significant improvements in sample processing and usability that have set a new industry benchmark.

Improving Customer Interest

Partners are particularly drawn to the enhanced features, such as the proprietary DNA stabilizing buffer that ensures reliable results despite varying sample volumes, and the streamlined collection devices that simplify at-home testing for users. These innovations have drastically reduced the need for retesting, offering faster turnaround times for patients, with results available in just 2–3 days from sample arrival.

Promotion at Key Medical Event

GANZIMMUN Diagnostics will showcase the enhanced ColoAlert at the 57th Medizinische Woche Baden-Baden, a medical congress in Germany focusing on complementary medicine, which takes place from October 30 to November 3, 2024. This underscores the increasing role of complementary medicine in cancer prevention and early detection. The event will provide an ideal platform to promote Mainz Biomed’s innovative DNA-based CRC screening test to medical professionals, integrative medicine practitioners, and researchers interested in advanced diagnostic solutions.

"We are excited to support GANZIMMUN in introducing the enhanced ColoAlert at such a prestigious event," stated Tarrin Khairi-Taraki, VP Commercial Operations at Mainz Biomed. "The 57th Medizinische Woche Baden-Baden provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the importance of early colorectal cancer detection and how our innovations are making this process more efficient."

About GANZIMMUN Diagnostics

GANZIMMUN Diagnostics is one of the leading laboratories in Europe for preventive and complementary medicine. A multidisciplinary team comprising more than 420 employees processes approximately 5,500 laboratory orders per day under the leadership of the experienced laboratory physician, Dr. med. Patrik Zickgraf. The comprehensive diagnostic service spectrum, which includes over 4,000 laboratory parameters, includes besides the basic analytics a huge amount of innovative tests such as the ColoAlert.

To learn more, visit https://www.ganzimmun.de/en/

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

