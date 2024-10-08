ParaZero Gains Traction the Counter-Drone System Market with Back-to-Back Orders for Advanced C-UAS Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company specializing in drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and for urban air mobility aircraft, recently announced that it has achieved significant milestones in the rapidly growing Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) market with back-to-back orders for its advanced counter-drone solution. These recent successes highlight ParaZero’s impressive entry into the counter-drone sector, following its earlier announcement this year to expand into the defense and Homeland Security (HLS) market.

ParaZero’s breakthrough began with securing a major order from a Tier-1 defense customer for its advanced C-UAS solution, designed to detect, neutralize and eliminate aerial threats. Shortly after, the company received an additional order.

“These orders represent a pivotal moment for ParaZero as we expand our portfolio to meet the rising global demand for counter-drone technology,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero Technologies. “The advanced capabilities of our C-UAS systems allow our clients to effectively mitigate the threats posed by rogue drones, ensuring the safety of both military and civilian environments.”

Tapping into a Rapidly Growing Market

The global counter-drone market is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2029 according to a MarketandMarkets report, and ParaZero is positioning itself as a key player in this fast-growing space. By leveraging its expertise and protected IP in drone safety and autonomous systems, ParaZero’s C-UAS solutions offer a unique and efficient solution against drones for defense, HLS and commercial end users.

The company’s multi-layered C-UAS technology provides real-time drone detection, identification and neutralization, making it a vital asset for protecting troops, military platforms and bases, critical infrastructure and other highly secured assets and areas. As drone threats become increasingly sophisticated, ParaZero is aiming to be at the forefront of delivering next-generation security solutions that address these increasingly growing challenges.

Building Momentum for the Future

With these initial orders secured, ParaZero is expanding its presence in the counter-drone market with confidence and momentum. The company continues to expand its relationships with global defense and security organizations, positioning itself as a premier provider of C-UAS solutions in both military and non-military sectors.

“We are committed to delivering innovative, reliable technologies that meet the critical needs of our customers,” added Shetzer. “We believe that these orders are just the beginning of what we see as a long and successful journey in the counter-drone industry.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

