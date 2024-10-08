Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Results and Webcast on October 22, 2024

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 25, 2024, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, before the markets open. Senior management will host a webcast on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.



About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,603 restaurants, 1,528 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,541 global restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. As of June 26, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 62 restaurants, 51 of which were franchised restaurants and 11 of which were company operated