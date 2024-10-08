CoinW Unveils Platinum Sponsorship at Future Blockchain Summit in Partnership with Dubai Blockchain Center

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world’s pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, announces its platinum sponsorship of the Future Blockchain Summit—one of the region’s most prominent gatherings in the fintech and technology space. The event, supported by the UAE government, is set to host 70,000 attendees and 1,200 investors, further cementing the UAE’s position as a burgeoning hub for blockchain innovation.

This year’s summit also welcomes a new co-host, the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Authority (VARA), adding another layer of support to this much-anticipated event. With its comprehensive regulatory framework, the UAE has quickly emerged as a hub for crypto innovation, attracting companies and investors alike. Currently one of the fastest-growing crypto markets, the UAE leads the world in per capita adoption and has seen a remarkable 68% increase in daily traders over the past year.

Following its strategic collaborations with various government entities in the region, CoinW is set to make an impactful appearance at the event. Teaming up with the Dubai Blockchain Center, CoinW will showcase its vision at booth No. H9C15. Additionally, President Sonia Shaw will participate in a panel discussion on global regulation at the main stage on October 14, followed by a fireside chat titled “From Niche to Norm: The Next Mainstream Adoption of Web3”.

CoinW’s involvement in the summit doesn’t stop there. Attendees will be welcomed by a dedicated photo wall at the venue's entrance, offering a memorable touch to their event experience. To elevate networking opportunities, CoinW will also host an exclusive VIP yacht party departing from the Dubai Marina port. This gathering is designed to fuel meaningful connections and dynamic discussions, all while enhancing the vibrant crypto atmosphere and fostering relationships that will shape the future of the blockchain industry.

As a trusted leader in the crypto space, CoinW warmly invites all summit attendees to visit their booth and attend the fireside chat, where they will be actively engaging in conversations to drive the blockchain ecosystem forward.

Meet CoinW at Booth H9C15

Or at the fireside chat: 4:35 pm, 14th October

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a leading global crypto exchange with a commitment to providing secure, reliable, and innovative crypto services to 13 million users worldwide. With a focus on integrity, security, and customer support, CoinW offers a comprehensive suite of trading products designed to cater to the needs of all levels of traders