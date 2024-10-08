CytoDyn Appoints Dr. Max Lataillade as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development

VANCOUVER, Washington, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Max Lataillade, DO, MPH, has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development. Under his consulting agreement, Dr. Lataillade will lead the Company’s global research and development strategy and oversee end-to-end R&D activities to advance the Company’s clinical development pipeline.



Dr. Lataillade brings over two decades of in-depth research experience to the CytoDyn team, with robust expertise investigating novel drug products and therapies. He most recently served as Vice President, Head of Early Development and Global Research Strategy at ViiV Healthcare, where he oversaw its novel HIV oral and long-acting pipeline. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Head of Global Development for HIV at Bristol-Myers Squibb, having joined the global clinical research group in 2007 as an infectious disease and HIV specialist. Dr. Lataillade is also currently an assistant clinical professor and teaching attending at the Yale University School of Medicine.

“I am deeply enthusiastic to welcome Dr. Lataillade to the CytoDyn team. I have had several opportunities to collaborate with him over the past ten years and I believe his accomplishments in the industry and his skillset will help us progress our development pipeline,” said Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO. “I look forward to working with Dr. Lataillade to capitalize on both early and continued clinical results, and to help drive further success for the Company.”

Dr. Lataillade added, “I am ready to leverage my experience and background to pursue strategic development opportunities and advance CytoDyn’s clinical pipeline. By further developing leronlimab, I believe CytoDyn is poised to provide material benefits to patients suffering from a number of serious conditions. I look forward to working with Dr. Lalezari to drive the Company’s clinical development.”

Dr. Lataillade obtained his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, completed his medical residency training at Temple University and Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Philadelphia in 2004, and finished his fellowship in Infectious Diseases and HIV at Yale University School of Medicine in 2007. He remains a practicing physician with a diversified practice.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. Leronlimab is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications, including but not limited to HIV and MASH.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

