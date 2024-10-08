Anti-Infective Drugs Market Size Will Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2031 | Surging Demand for Antivirals are Boost Market Development - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global anti-infective drugs market (抗感染症薬市場) was worth US$ 139.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 177.9 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 4.0 % between 2023 and 2031.

Anti-infectives are essential in treating a wide range of infectious diseases, right from common bacterial infections to life-threatening conditions like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. The anti-infective drugs market is witnessing robust growth due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases, increased awareness of hygiene and preventive measures, advancements in drug development, and growing antimicrobial resistance.

Anti-infective Drugs Market Overview

Anti-infective drugs play a critical role in global healthcare by preventing, treating, and managing infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These drugs are essential for combating a wide range of infectious diseases, including common infections like influenza and pneumonia, as well as life-threatening conditions like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and sepsis. Anti-infective therapies are instrumental in reducing morbidity and mortality rates, improving patient outcomes, and preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Their broad application in both - therapeutic and preventive healthcare settings underscores their importance in safeguarding public health and controlling outbreaks of communicable diseases.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41204





The development of novel anti-infective drugs, particularly antibiotics and antivirals, has also allowed for targeted treatment approaches, improving efficacy and reducing the potential for severe side effects. For example, monoclonal antibodies and direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) have been effective in treating viral infections such as hepatitis C and COVID-19. Similarly, antifungal and antiparasitic drugs are crucial for treating immunocompromised patients, including those undergoing cancer therapy or organ transplants. This growing reliance on anti-infective therapies in clinical practice is a major factor in the expansion of the anti-infective drugs market.

The rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is another key factor boosting the anti-infective drugs market. AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to become resistant to existing treatments, rendering standard drugs ineffective. The increasing prevalence of resistant strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), has prompted a pressing need for new and more potent anti-infective agents.

Governments, healthcare agencies, and pharmaceutical companies are making substantial investments to develop next-generation antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals to address the growing threat of AMR. This has led to a renewed focus on antibiotic innovation and the development of novel drug classes with broader-spectrum efficacy, which is expected to drive anti-infective drugs market growth.

Furthermore, advancements in biologics, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, are contributing to the development of highly targeted therapies that enhance patient care. New drug delivery systems, such as long-acting injectables and combination therapies, are also improving treatment adherence and efficacy, particularly for chronic viral infections like HIV.

Government and regulatory agencies are actively supporting the development and distribution of anti-infective drugs through funding, incentives, and fast-track approval processes. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers priority review, fast-track, and breakthrough therapy designations for drugs addressing unmet medical needs, particularly in the area of infectious diseases.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the other regulatory bodies are also implementing measures to accelerate the approval of new antibiotics and antivirals, especially those targeting drug-resistant infections. Government initiatives to combat public health threats, such as the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have further boosted the production and distribution of anti-infective drugs, creating significant anti-infective drugs market opportunities.

Anti-infective Drugs Market Regional Insights

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The growing incidence of infectious diseases in North America is a major factor driving the demand for anti-infective drugs. Despite being a developed region, North America continues to experience significant rates of bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. The ongoing threat of influenza, HIV, hepatitis, and respiratory infections, along with the increasing burden of chronic conditions such as pneumonia and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), has led to a sustained need for effective anti-infective therapies.

Additionally, emerging infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, have significantly boosted the demand for antiviral drugs, vaccines, and the other anti-infective treatments, underscoring the region’s need for advanced infection management solutions.

The growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in North America is another key factor propelling the anti-infective drugs market. Drug-resistant bacterial strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) are becoming increasingly prevalent, complicating treatment protocols and leading to higher mortality rates.

This has driven significant investments in the development of new antibiotics and alternative therapies to combat resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified AMR as a critical public health challenge, and government initiatives, such as the U.S. National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, are actively encouraging the development of next-generation anti-infectives, thereby stimulating anti-infective drugs market growth.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41204

Prominent Players Operating in the Anti-infective Drugs Industry

Pfizer Inc., Gland Pharma Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, Astellas Pharma Inc., Alkem Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Sanofi are some of the leading key players operating in the industry.

Anti-infective Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Antibacterials B-lactams Quinolones Macrolides Tetracycline Aminoglycoside Others (Phenicols, Sulfonamides, etc.)

Antivirals

Miscellaneous Antivirals

Adamantane Antivirals

Antiviral Boosters

Others (Antiviral Combinations, Antiviral Interferons, etc.)

Antifungals

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Others

Others (Antiparasitics, Anthelmintics, etc.)

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others (Topical, etc.)

Indication

Pneumonia

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Influenza

HIV Infection

Hepatitis Virus Infection

Respiratory Virus Infection

Others (Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, Dermatophytosis, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=41204<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Pediatric Medical Devices Marke t (소아 의료기기 시장) on Track to Reach USD 47.4 Billion by 2031: Driven by Advancements in Medical Devices and Digital Solutions at 6.3% CAGR: Analysis by TMR

Disposable Medical Sensors Market (سوق أجهزة الاستشعار الطبية القابل للتصرف) Size to be Worth USD 25.4 billion by 2034, Growing at CAGR of 11.1% | Exclusive Report by TMR

Kidney Transplant Market (Marché des transplantations rénales) to Grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, Fueled by Healthcare Spending and Renal Calculi Retrieval Devices Landscape | TMR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.