Voltaiq and NOVONIX Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Efficiency and Quality in the Battery Industry

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltaiq, the industry leader in battery quality analytics software, and NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the battery industry's approach to quality control and efficiency.



This collaboration comes at a time when battery companies are under pressure to optimize operations in an increasingly competitive global market. The partnership between Voltaiq and NOVONIX represents a significant step forward in addressing these challenges, combining Voltaiq's best-in-class battery quality analytics software with NOVONIX Ultra-High Precision Coulometry (UHPC) equipment, as well as its expertise in battery R&D and materials development.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Integration of Voltaiq's advanced analytics platform into NOVONIX's battery materials development programs.

Enhanced quality control and defect detection capabilities in gigafactories and battery research labs using best-in-class software and UHPC equipment

Improved efficiency in battery development cycles, leading to faster time-to-market for new battery technologies.



Tal Sholklapper, CEO and Co-Founder of Voltaiq, emphasized the importance of specialized software in the battery industry: "Domain-specific software designed for the complexity and variability of battery development and scale-up enables companies to operate more efficiently – catching defects quickly both in gigafactories and in battery quality and validation testing labs. We need to ramp up the global battery industry to guarantee affordable, safe batteries for all. That's why we're partnering with industry leading suppliers like NOVONIX who work with established battery makers including Panasonic, LG Energy Solutions, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation to supply materials or support their cell development projects."

The partnership underscores the growing recognition that purpose-built, battery-specific software solutions are essential for companies looking to remain competitive in the global battery market.

Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, said, “We’re excited to partner with Voltaiq to accelerate our anode and cathode materials businesses and increase support for our R&D Services and UHPC equipment customers. Our decision to partner with Voltaiq, after initially developing an in-house analytics solution, will enhance our ability to provide customers with world-class expertise, software, materials, services, and hardware.”

This partnership is expected to drive innovation, improve product quality, and accelerate the development of next-generation battery technologies. By combining their strengths, Voltaiq and NOVONIX are poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of the global battery industry.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the de facto standard in battery analytics, used in battery manufacturing and quality & validation labs, trusted by companies like Mercedes-Benz, Freyr, Meta, and Amazon. In manufacturing applications Voltaiq can catch battery defects weeks sooner than existing QC methods, accelerating factory-ramp up by 50% or more. In quality and validation test labs, Voltaiq enables faster iteration and accelerated testing processes, getting batteries and battery-powered products to market months sooner.



About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.

To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X .

