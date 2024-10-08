Davenport & Company LLC Implements Oyster Solutions, Innovative Trade Supervision Software

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport & Company LLC, a leading ﬁnancial ﬁrm oﬀering a range of wealth management and ﬁnancial advisory services for individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities, has implemented Oyster Solutions’ trade surveillance and monitoring tool, developed by Oyster Consulting.



Oyster Solutions Governance Risk and Compliance software provides ﬁrms like Davenport with scalable technology to conduct trade supervision, surveillance, testing and oversight while accommodating expanding operations and increased regulatory demand.

"At Davenport, we understand that compliance is not just a box to check—it's a cornerstone of our business philosophy,” said Brian O’Neal, Head of Central Supervision at Davenport. “Our collaboration with Oyster Solutions reﬂects our dedication to upholding transparency, trust, and regulatory excellence in everything we do. The capabilities that Oyster has provided to us is only matched by their attention to detail and willingness to support us."

The Oyster Solutions Monitor Module:

Ingests Pershing’s standard data files and other data ﬁles

Delivers highly tuned trade, account and client-based alerts

Reduces residual risks

Operationalizes and aligns surveillance, supervision and compliance

“When you implement Oyster Solutions software, you’ll no longer be ﬂooded with false positive alerts or burdened with legacy systems that don’t meet your trade supervision and surveillance needs,” said Buddy Doyle, CEO of Oyster Consulting. “Oyster Solutions now integrates Pershing data files. We work with you to understand the alert parameters and while driving results during a rapid implementation. Oyster Solutions provides you with alternatives to less responsive providers.”

Other features of Oyster Solutions' GRC software include:

Easy visibility, tracking and scheduling of your entire compliance calendar, policies and procedures

Risk identiﬁcation, assessment and prioritization

Centralized, compliant documentation and reporting

Mutual fund suitability/pricing calculator

FINRA CAT, CAIS, MSRB, TRACE and AEP reporting



"We are delighted to partner with Davenport in their mission to implement their compliance standards, providing them with valued added service while they embrace innovation,” said Doyle. “We are committed to empowering ﬁnancial institutions with robust technology solutions that streamline regulatory compliance processes and foster a culture of integrity."

About Oyster Solutions:

Oyster Solutions is a modern, comprehensive governance, risk and compliance platform for the ﬁnancial services industry. Oyster Solutions integrates data, automates tasks across your organization and gives your users a simple streamlined experience. Our software empowers broker-dealers and investment advisors to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with conﬁdence and eﬃciency.

