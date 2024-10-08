Lily AI Unveils Its No-Code Product Attributes Platform, Transforming Omnichannel Search and Discovery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI ("Lily'' or the "Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced the launch of the next generation of their product attribute platform. With the launch of the Lily app, retailers and brands now have end-to-end control over their product attribute management and workflows. Upon logging in, users can seamlessly ingest products from their merchandise catalog, process them through the Lily AI for enrichment, and propagate the updated product data across their online touchpoints for enhanced discovery, increased return-on-ad-spend (ROAS), and improved organic search performance.



Thanks to the Lily app’s suite of integrations, importing and exporting optimized product data has never been easier. Users can connect to their Google Merchant Center account, their PIM (Product Information Management), or their eCommerce search platform through one of Lily’s no-code connectors. From there, the user is empowered to decide which products to enrich, and supported with a comprehensive reporting suite to analyze their data enrichment activities. Out-of-the-box integrations with Google Merchant Center, Shopify, Bloomreach, Algolia, and more eliminate the need to manually configure, customize or update data for each individual destination system.

Specifically, to empower both marketers and merchants, the Lily app supports:

Agnostic catalog ingestion via API or flat file;

Fully automated product attribution;

On-demand activation of Lily AI product attributes in: Shopify, Google Merchant Center, Algolia, Bloomreach & more;

Automatic retrieval and enrichment of new products from destination systems and return synchronization for timely activation;

A/B testing and impact measurement across Google’s surfaces.



“For some retailers and brands, the excitement of the omnipresent Generative AI narrative is wearing off yet they aren’t abandoning hope; instead, they are pushing through and figuring out how AI can create real value,” says Purva Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Lily AI. “While upskilling internal teams, many relied on their technology providers to leverage AI on their behalf, but today, I’m excited to deliver the newest version of our Lily app to empower our clients with easy-to-use self-serve access to the most accurate and high quality AI-powered product attribute platform in the market.”

“When I meet with our customers, I often hear the term ‘automagically’ to describe their vision for product data enrichment and activation,” says Ahmed Naiem, President of Lily AI. “Now with the Lily app, we’re empowering their teams to submit product data, publish enrichments, and view reports all through a self-serve interface, yet where the app really shines through is with our Google Merchant Center integration. Not only does the app eliminate human efforts in preparing and transferring data, but it improves the performance of traditional Search, Shopping, and Performance Max (PMax) campaigns, delivering 5-20% lifts across impressions and clicks.”

About Lily AI:

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging generative AI, computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning, the Lily platform enhances customer shopping experiences by analyzing product catalogs and automatically enriching the assortment with the natural language consumers actually use when they search and shop. The platform then distributes the optimized data across a retailer’s entire ecosystem from their website to Google Ads and beyond, ultimately delivering upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, increased traffic and higher conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai.

Media

Contact: Julie Bernard

julie.bernard@lily.ai

Tags: Google, Performance Max

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/706c0649-90cd-4aaa-a1a4-3fa4b74b105a