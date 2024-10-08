High Country Gardens Sponsors International Hummingbird Society’s Debut Certified Hummingbird Haven Program

Clinton, Utah, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Country Gardens is excited to announce its sponsorship of the International Hummingbird Society’s newly launched Certified Hummingbird Haven Program. This collaboration builds on their 25-year partnership, dedicated to hummingbird conservation, education, and sustainable gardening. The program invites gardeners to transform their outdoor spaces into certified havens that support both local and migratory hummingbirds through eco-conscious practices.

“The Certified Hummingbird Haven Program empowers individuals to create vibrant ecosystems that provide food, water, and sanctuary for hummingbirds,” shares Tabar Gifford, Partnership Cultivator at High Country Gardens. “It’s a wonderfully meaningful opportunity for gardeners to contribute to wildlife conservation while beautifying their landscapes.”

A Longstanding Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

High Country Gardens has proudly partnered with the International Hummingbird Society since 1998, with a shared mission of promoting conservation, sustainability, and biodiversity. High Country Gardens supports these goals through its diverse catalog of waterwise pollinator-friendly plants that naturally attract hummingbirds. The International Hummingbird Society focuses on habitat protection and education. Together, they empower gardeners to make a positive environmental impact by adopting eco-conscious practices that nurture both gardens and wildlife.

Alice Madar, Executive Director of the International Hummingbird Society explains “We developed this program because we want to offer extra encouragement to hummingbird enthusiasts to take the plunge and transform their yards into mini eco-reserves that will benefit hummingbirds and other wildlife and provide a tranquil space for humans to take a break from our modern world. High Country Gardens has long shared our vision, and we are thrilled that they are partnering with us in this effort.”

Why Certify Your Habitat?

Hummingbirds need our help. They face significant threats, including habitat loss and climate change. Urbanization and deforestation reduce their access to nectar-rich plants and safe nesting spaces, while climate change can disrupt their migration and feeding patterns.

As more land is developed for urban use, hummingbirds lose the native plants they rely on for food and nesting. Changing temperatures and weather patterns affect food availability and can misalign migration timing with the blooming of essential nectar plants.

Certifying your garden as a Hummingbird Haven contributes to hummingbird conservation by providing essential resources for both local and migrating species. Certified gardens support the environment and create beautiful spaces. These havens will also inspire others in your community to join the conservation movement.

Fueling the Flight of Hummingbirds

“As a result of their unique but inefficient means of flight, they must consume enormous amounts of food each day, with nectar often amounting to 100-200% of their body weight." - The International Hummingbird Society

Planting a hummingbird garden with natural nectar brings added beauty to the landscape and an appreciation of how the natural world is interconnected. "Natural nectar" refers to the nectar that comes from flowers. Hummingbird favorites typically have long, tubular blossoms. The shape accommodates their long, slender beaks for a sip of nectar, and limits insect access to the nectar inside. Hummingbirds seek flowers by sight, rather than scent, and they are most often attracted to vivid colors including red, pink, orange, yellow, blue, and purple.

Hummingbirds do not live on nectar alone: they also need protein. Hummingbirds eat tiny insects and spiders to balance out their diet. The added benefit of planting a hummingbird garden is that in addition to nectar, plants also provide habitat for the insects required to feed hummingbirds.

Planting a variety of plants with different blooming times will help to keep hummingbirds happy all season. Top recommendations for hummingbird favorites with abundant natural nectar include Agastache (also called Hyssop or Hummingbird Mint,) Penstemon (also called Beardtongue), Salvia (also called Sage), Zauschneria (also called Hummingbird Trumpet), and Lonicera (also called Honeysuckle Vine).

“We believe that establishing home garden spaces for hummingbirds is one of the best ways we can support our North American hummingbird population and inspire a deeper connection with nature” shares Madar. “A certified Hummingbird Haven provides not just food, but shelter, safety, and nesting opportunities.”

Certification Requirements

To become a Certified Hummingbird Haven, your garden must meet the following criteria:

Food: Grow nectar-rich plants and consider adding feeders to supplement the birds’ diets.

Grow nectar-rich plants and consider adding feeders to supplement the birds’ diets. Eco-Friendly Practices: Avoid using pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers.

Avoid using pesticides, herbicides, and chemical fertilizers. Water: Provide a natural water source such as a shallow pool or water feature.

Provide a natural water source such as a shallow pool or water feature. Sanctuary: Offer resting and nesting spaces by growing trees and shrubs, while keeping cats and other hunters indoors so the outdoor space is safe for hummingbirds.

Registered participants receive a personalized certificate and a subscription to an e-newsletter with gardening tips. Certified Hummingbird Haven signs are available to display in your garden, educating admirers and inspiring others to join the conservation movement.

Spread the Word & Join the Conservation Movement

By certifying your garden as a Hummingbird Haven, you become part of a larger conservation movement that supports local and migrating hummingbirds. This initiative not only benefits the birds but also inspires others to create eco-friendly spaces, contributing to a national network of bird sanctuaries. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out, certifying your garden offers a fulfilling way to engage in conservation and ensure that hummingbirds thrive for generations to come while enhancing the beauty of your own outdoor space.

For more information on the Certified Hummingbird Haven Program and how to get involved, visit High Country Gardens or the International Hummingbird Society.

About High Country Gardens:

High Country Gardens knows sustainability begins in your backyard. They are dedicated to doing good through sustainable gardening. Since 1993 this trusted e-commerce retailer has provided perennials, bulbs, and pre-planned gardens to support habitat creation, natural nectar and waterwise environments.

About the International Hummingbird Society:

The International Hummingbird Society is dedicated to their mission: teaching about hummingbirds and working internationally to protect them. Through education, research, and outreach, they help ensure that these remarkable birds continue to thrive.

For more information about High Country Gardens and the best plants for habitat gardens visit: https://www.highcountrygardens.com/content/gardening/plants-that-attract-hummingbirds

For more information about the International Hummingbird Society visit: https://www.hummingbirdsociety.org/

To certify your hummingbird haven: https://www.hummingbirdsociety.org/certified-garden

Find hummingbird plants for your garden: https://www.highcountrygardens.com/category/plant-finder/hummingbird-plants

Attachments