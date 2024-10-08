SoftIron Launches World’s First Post-Quantum Safe Virtualization and Private Cloud Solutions with Q4 2024 Updates

Unmatched security, seamless integration, and enhanced monitoring bring peace of mind and operational efficiency to enterprises seeking future-proof infrastructure.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftIron , the worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure, today announced the Q4 2024 releases of HyperCloud and VM Squared, introducing critical updates that position them as the world’s first post-quantum safe virtualization and private cloud solutions. These updates deliver advanced security against evolving threats, flexibility in IT asset integration, and enhanced management through an upgraded user interface.



“As businesses face the looming reality of quantum computing threats, our latest releases of HyperCloud and VM Squared put our customers ahead of the curve with FIPS 203-compliant, post-quantum safe solutions,” said Kenny Van Alstyne, CTO at SoftIron. “By offering a seamless integration path for existing IT infrastructure and a game-changing management interface, we empower organizations to scale securely while optimizing operational efficiency.”

HyperCloud

HyperCloud is the world’s first true private cloud, delivering the agility and scalability of public cloud infrastructure, but within an organization’s on-premises environment. HyperCloud offers ready-to-run functionality, requiring just half a day to install, and delivers full cloud scalability, elasticity, and multi-tenancy. Designed for enterprises seeking a seamless cloud experience with the benefits of complete control over their infrastructure, HyperCloud enables organizations to independently scale compute, storage, and networking without limitations. The platform supports automated workload redistribution and management, ensuring operational efficiency and flexibility for demanding enterprise environments​.

VM Squared

VM Squared is a modern virtualization platform built as a simpler, more efficient alternative to legacy solutions like VMware’s vSphere. With its user-friendly interface and rapid installation (under 30 minutes), VM Squared is designed to reduce the complexity traditionally associated with managing virtualized environments. Offering seamless integration with existing IT assets, including NFS, iSCSI, and Fibre Channel storage, VM Squared combines the simplicity of a modern cloud with the flexibility needed for diverse enterprise infrastructures. It also provides a straightforward upgrade path to a fully-featured private cloud via SoftIron’s HyperCloud, making it a future-proof solution for organizations looking to simplify and secure their virtualization​.

Unmatched Security for a Post-Quantum Future

Both HyperCloud and VM Squared now employ post-quantum encryption for data-in-transit and data-at-rest, ensuring robust protection across all user interactions, API endpoints, and storage communications. The Web UI for both platforms secures system configuration and monitoring, offering peace of mind in highly sensitive or air-gapped environments. HyperCloud’s native S3 Object Storage interface, fortified with quantum-resistant encryption, provides long-term data integrity for mission-critical storage and compliance with stringent security regulations.

Seamless Integration and Flexibility

VM Squared extends its versatility by connecting seamlessly to existing NFS storage, allowing organizations to leverage current IT assets while maintaining the highest security standards. With continued support for third-party storage options like iSCSI and Fibre Channel, VM Squared enables flexible and cost-efficient infrastructure scaling without sacrificing data security.

Enhanced Monitoring and Management

The Glasshouse UI, now available across HyperCloud and VM Squared, provides advanced storage monitoring capabilities, delivering comprehensive insights into storage usage alongside security status. This empowers administrators to make informed, data-driven decisions, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency while maintaining the integrity of critical data.

Technology Leadership

By integrating post-quantum safe cryptography and adhering to emerging FIPS 203 standards for both data-at-rest and data-in-transit, SoftIron once again demonstrates its leadership in secure cloud solutions. These latest updates reinforce SoftIron's commitment to pioneering innovation in the rapidly evolving cloud market, providing partners and customers with the most secure, scalable, and flexible solutions available.

Availability

Both HyperCloud and VM Squared are available globally immediately. To learn more or access a free trial, visit SoftIron .

About SoftIron

SoftIron is a Silicon Valley-based worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure. HyperCloud and VM Squared allow organizations to build post-quantum safe, fully compliant private clouds on-premises, delivering the flexibility and scalability of public cloud with unmatched security and operational simplicity. Learn more at www.SoftIron.com.

