Lemma and Taiv Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine CTV and Venue-Based Media Advertising

NEW YORK AND WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemma , a leading omnichannel platform for emerging media, and Taiv , an AI-powered innovative video technology company revolutionizing venue-based media, today announced a strategic partnership that will transform venue-based and connected TV (CTV) advertising. This alliance combines Lemma’s advanced programmatic capabilities with Taiv’s cutting-edge technology for high-impact video ads in bustling bars and restaurants.

This partnership marks a significant leap forward in the advertising industry, introducing innovative solutions and a novel approach to audience engagement through high-profile, venue-based media. By integrating the Lemma SSP, media buyers will gain access to Taiv’s exclusive inventory through private marketplace deals featuring familiar 15 or 30-second video creatives. This collaboration simplifies the expansion into new advertising channels, enabling buyers to seamlessly incorporate venue-based media into their programmatic strategies with minimal disruption.

Taiv, renowned for its cutting-edge AI-driven technology, enhances the advertising experience on large screens in premium venues such as sports bars and restaurants. By integrating with Lemma’s advanced programmatic platform, Taiv will provide media buyers with enhanced access and flexibility to seamlessly incorporate venue-based media into their existing campaigns.

This collaboration aims to streamline and elevate the buying process for venue-based media, offering unmatched clarity and efficiency. By focusing exclusively on venue-based media, this partnership sidesteps the usual overlaps with CTV or DOOH, ensuring that Taiv’s inventory stands out with precise, targeted opportunities for media buyers, free from the complexities of traditional media classifications.

“Our partnership with Taiv opens new horizons for media buyers by integrating venue-based media seamlessly with programmatic buying. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to engage audiences on some of the most visible screens in high-traffic venues, merging the strengths of both CTV and venue-based media into a cohesive strategy,” said Angelina Marmorato, AVP of Sales and Partnerships, North America at Lemma.

“Partnering with Lemma is a game-changer for the venue-based media industry. By integrating Taiv's AI-driven video technology with Lemma's powerful programmatic capabilities, we’re transforming business TV to be more engaging, profitable, and easier to manage. This collaboration empowers advertisers to seamlessly reach audiences in dynamic, impactful ways, while simplifying and enhancing the media buying process,” said Tony Siconolfi, Chief Revenue Officer at Taiv.

About Lemma

As a leading omni-channel platform for emerging formats, Lemma offers brands, advertisers, DSPs and media owners unparalleled control, scale, efficiency, and flexibility for driving business growth through emerging media. Our suite of products enables marketers and media owners to unlock the full potential of diverse advertising channels seamlessly. With a global presence and an emerging footprint in North America and EMEA, Lemma's Supply Side Platform (SSP) integrates programmatic buying in DOOH, CTV, and other emerging formats, empowering advertisers to create engaging campaigns that resonate across multiple touchpoints.

About Taiv

Taiv leverages AI to transform business TV into a more engaging, profitable, and easily managed solution, starting with bars and restaurants and now expanding into retail media and other key sectors. Our proprietary technology utilizes computer vision to analyze live TV, enhancing it with contextually aware commercials, content, and interactive games. Additionally, Taiv automates the daily manual AV tasks venues typically handle. For more information, visit www.taiv.tv .