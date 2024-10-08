Grön Launches Two New MEGA Flavors: Strawberry Lemonade & Sour Grape





PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, led by the visionary Christine Apple, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new flavors in their MEGA 100mg THC lineup: Strawberry Lemonade and Sour Grape. Both products are set to hit the shelves in Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Missouri, Oregon, and Ohio this October.

Introducing Strawberry Lemonade MEGA: The Perfect Daytime Energy Boost

Grön’s Strawberry Lemonade MEGA is a revolutionary addition to the edible market, marking the first of its kind with a 1:1 THC/CBC ratio, packing 100mg THC and 100mg of CBC per piece. Nicknamed “Sun-Kissed Bliss,” this sativa-inspired edible delivers an uplifting and energizing effect, making it the perfect pick-me-up for anyone looking to tackle a big day ahead. Infused with tart lemonade flavors and a hint of strawberry sweetness, the Strawberry Lemonade MEGA is made with real fruit flavors, full-spectrum extract, and is both gluten-free and soy-free.

“We are constantly innovating to provide our customers with unique cannabinoid blends,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “The Strawberry Lemonade MEGA is perfect for daytime use, giving a balanced and energizing high while highlighting the benefits of CBC, a rare and exciting cannabinoid.”

Introducing Sour Grape MEGA: The Big Chill

On the other end of the spectrum, Grön is proud to introduce the Sour Grape MEGA, affectionately known as “The Big Chill.” This 100mg THC-infused edible is designed for those seeking deep relaxation and calm, with a balanced indica-like effect. Featuring a bold and sour grape flavor, it’s perfect for winding down after a long day or easing into a restful night’s sleep.

We didn’t call it ‘The Big Chill’ for nothing!”, Apple explained. “It’s all about easy vibes and relaxation—just what you need after a day of doing everything.”

Where to Find Grön’s New MEGA Products

Both the Strawberry Lemonade and Sour Grape MEGA products will be available at most adult-use cannabis retailers in Arizona, New Jersey, New York, Missouri, Oregon, and Ohio. Like all of Grön’s MEGAs, these new flavors are gluten-free, soy-free, and made with full-spectrum cannabis extract for a richer cannabinoid experience.

To explore Grön’s entire range of innovative cannabis-infused edibles, including their iconic Sugar-Coated Pearls and artisanal chocolates, visit www.eatgron.com .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines. Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by the end of 2024. For more information, visit www.eatgron.com .

