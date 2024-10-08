ZTX Incubated STIX Platform Completes Early Access Tournament Ahead of Token Launch

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, announced that it had successfully completed its much awaited private beta dubbed ‘Early Access Tournament (EAT) last week.’

STIX hosted a highly anticipated private beta tournament with prominent crypto partners



The EAT beta is the latest activation in a series of events designed to offer the public different ways to participate in the upcoming $STIX airdrop and token launch, scheduled for the end of October.

The beta tournament that concluded last week featured participation from leading crypto communities such as Pacmoon Army, Berachain, Mr. Miggles, Persona, PONKE, Pudgy Penguins, SOMO, and TOSHI. As a mix of memecoins, NFT projects, and an L1 chain, the group of early participant communities of EAT promoted STIX to their respective users in order to solicit user-generated memes about their userbase.

Eighty UGC memes from tens of thousands of community members were hand-picked by the ambassadors of the participating crypto communities, and, ultimately, three final winners were selected via whitelisted voting rounds. Two Berachain memes and one Pudgy Penguin meme took home the final awards, meaning the creators of the winning memes - and the users who voted correctly on the winning memes - can now expect a healthy airdrop of $STIX tokens.

In addition to the whitelisted members of the participating communities, users who had minted STIX early access pass NFTs on the Base protocol were also given the chance to vote and participate in EAT, provided that they passed a bot-filtering test. The early access pass mint on Base quickly broke records and became the largest NFT mint in the history of Base protocol within a week of its launch as the collection was minted by 500,000 unique wallets.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX and special advisor to STIX, noted: “The STIX team pulled off an incredible feat by bringing together eight of the most well known and loved projects in Web3. The fact that these projects are working with and promoting STIX already speaks volumes about the interest in STIX and its value proposition to meme culture. As we enter the final stretch before the official STIX launch, I would encourage everyone to keep an eye out for all the ways to get in on the STIX airdrop such as staking $ZTX on the Creator platform or holding ZTX Genesis Homes.”

Ian Maverick, Special Strategy Director at Creator, commented: “We are delighted with the milestones and achievements of the STIX team so far. Their mint on Base became the top mint on the protocol and the recent early access beta seems to have excited many crypto users. As STIX eventually evolves towards a multichain offering we will look to aid them in their cause to convert the 30M MAU they have in their legacy Web2 application Stickerly. We are very bullish on the potential for STIX to spearhead the next Create-to-earn or Meme-to-earn narrative of the upcoming bull cycle.”

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps such as Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from many regions including Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe.

Unlike its Web2 legacy product, however, the Web3 STIX provides more engaging aspects other than just the publishing of UGC memes. Through regular competitions, creators submit memes on STIX that are then voted on by the STIX users. Winning memes with the most votes are then promoted on Stickerly, available to a global audience to download and use. The creators of winning memes, as well as the STIX users who correctly voted on said memes, stand to win on-chain rewards from a recurring weekly prize pool of $STIX tokens.

The STIX team has previously revealed that $STIX tokens, which will be launched near the end of October, had successfully raised a private seed round backed by influential investors. Further information on the upcoming launch will be announced via the STIX account on X and Telegram.

