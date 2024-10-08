CrashPlan Acquires Microsoft Partner Parablu to Extend M365 Protection

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data protection and resilience leader CrashPlan announced today it has acquired Parablu, Inc. a leading provider of data security and resiliency solutions known for its market-leading offerings protecting Microsoft 365 (M365) data. The acquisition positions CrashPlan to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for data stored on servers, on endpoint devices and in Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams to Azure, their cloud, or to CrashPlan’s proprietary cloud.



“Organizations of all sizes worldwide rely heavily upon Microsoft applications to store their most valued intellectual property,” said CrashPlan CEO John Becker. “Recent events like the UniSuper incident have reminded organizations that it is mission-critical to back up the valuable data stored on their platforms. In fact, the responsibility to regularly backup data is assigned to users by nearly every SaaS platform’s terms and conditions.”

The Parablu acquisition enables CrashPlan to offer a complete cyber-ready data resilience solution that protects intellectual property (IP) and other data from accidental data deletion, ransomware, and Microsoft service interruptions.

In addition to providing data protection and the ability to recover quickly from ransomware incidents, the combined technology can help customers store backup data with no additional costs by leveraging existing OneDrive and Azure infrastructure. Parablu earned a patent for its technology’s integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Business and Google Drive, allowing enterprises with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace subscriptions to use unused portions of their OneDrive for Business or Google Drive storage as secure backup repositories. Because CrashPlan has its own proprietary cloud infrastructure with data centers around the globe rather than relying on third-party cloud providers, customers can also take advantage of unlimited backup for endpoints and low-cost storage for servers and SaaS application backups.

“Customers frequently come up against storage limits and turn to Parablu for archiving to save money while retaining rich data access,” said Parablu CEO and President Anand Prahlad, who will now act as CTO for CrashPlan. “We have seen even higher demand for M365 and Google Workspace protection over the last year as businesses have come to understand their shared responsibility for data backup.”

“Idea workers” and the backup gap

M365 risk is just one dimension of a growing problem inside of intellectual property-intensive businesses: a backup gap. In these organizations, data is distributed, and dozens of ‘idea workers’ – media, researchers, designers, engineers, architects, even lawyers – are constantly iterating within a number of specialized applications. Their files are often multiversion and very large, making backup trickier and endpoints riskier. Backup tools originally built to be used by IT departments for Oracle and SAP databases just don’t meet their needs.

“Today’s idea workers create and store enormous value for their organizations – and without the right backup tools in place, weeks, even months of work can be lost in an instant,” added Becker. “At CrashPlan, we are building the first comprehensive cyber-ready data resiliency platform for organizations whose ideas power their revenue.”

