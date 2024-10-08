2024 Research | U.S. Operating Room Equipment Market Projected to Surpass $25 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technological Integration and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Operating Room Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Anesthesia, Endoscopes), End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. operating room equipment sector is experiencing a significant upsurge as market size is forecasted to hit an impressive USD 25.20 billion by the year 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. Key driving factors for this growth include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in the number of healthcare facilities across the nation.





Anesthetic and Endoscopic Innovations Drive Market Growth

The market is segmented by product, with the anesthesia segment leading the market in revenue share. The frequent necessity of surgical interventions that necessitate anesthetics is bolstering this trend, with projections indicating continued dominance. Concurrently, the endoscopes segment is gaining momentum and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, driven by a surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising awareness of their benefits.

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Embrace Advanced OR Equipment

Hospitals and clinics currently represent the majority share in the market. This is linked to the escalating disease burden requiring advanced medical attention. Meanwhile, ambulatory surgical centers are predicted to experience robust growth due to increased efficiencies and an aging population. Accessibility to surgical services in these centers is facilitating this expected growth.

Technological Integration and Regulatory Compliance Propel Market Forward

Advanced technologies are being integrated into operating room equipment, enhancing patient outcomes and operating efficiencies. Compliance with FDA regulations ensures all equipment meets stringent safety and reliability standards. Class I, II, and III medical devices, which include key OR equipment like surgical tables and lights, are subject to these regulations to ensure patient safety.

The introduction of innovative products such as the Maquet Corin operating table by leading medical companies signifies ongoing advancements in the sector. Features like collision detection and overload indicators highlight the industry's commitment to safety and efficiency.

This burgeoning growth of the U.S. operating room equipment market underscores the healthcare industry's dedication to investing in technology that improves surgical processes, patient outcomes, and overall efficiency. These market trends indicate a promising evolution of care delivery in operating rooms across the United States.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

STERIS

Skytron, LLC

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Olympus Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hneoj8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment