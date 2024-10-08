Revature Launches New Talent Services Solution for Mid-to-Large Sized Enterprises

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature, a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the launch of its Total Talent Solution, offering a more holistic approach for organizations building a skills-first technology workforce. This solution integrates Emerging Talent Programs, which deliver custom-trained talent, continuous technical and soft skills development, and dedicated mentorship to develop the next generation of technology leaders, with Digital Academies that identify, upskill and reskill existing talent for new roles within organizations. By integrating these programs, Revature delivers more productive talent faster and at a higher return on investment (ROI), empowering mid-to-large enterprises, consultants and government agencies to build high-performing, skills-based technology teams.



“Regardless of the economy or unemployment rate, companies today are still struggling to find the right resources and IT talent to innovate, grow and compete,” said Ashwin Bharath, co-founder and executive chairman at Revature. “Traditional methods are too expensive, inconsistent or slow, and this is why companies are turning to us for a bold new vision of the future of work. It is also why Revature was founded – to close the opportunity gap through skills training, giving people opportunities that they otherwise may not have had.”

The Revature Total Talent Solution combines two essential offerings – Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies – to deliver leading companies a more productive, predictable and cost-effective talent pipeline:

Provides productive, day-one-ready junior tech talent at 30% lower cost and 70% faster time-to-productivity. By offering ongoing AI, technical and interpersonal skills development as well as dedicated tech mentors, Revature accelerates career progression twice as fast through its programs. Digital Academies – Powered by its eXa Platform, Revature empowers organizations to leverage AI to identify existing employees who are ready to step into new roles or be upskilled or reskilled through a tailored technology training program. The company’s technology academies leverage project-based, hands-on group training supported by world-class instructors for career advancement – bolstering loyalty and retention of an organization’s most valuable asset: its employees. By adopting this outcome-based approach, enterprises can drive high ROI and avoid competing for talent in critical skills.



Given the rate of innovation and the range of specializations across the IT spectrum, Revature’s Total Talent Solution enables customers to cultivate the right skills-based IT talent, saving them both time and money, all while supporting their business objectives.

For more information on Revature’s Total Talent Solution and how it is transforming customers’ talent service needs, please visit https://revature.com/.

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

