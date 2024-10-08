U.S. Veterinary 3D Printing Research Report 2024-2030: Increased Customization and Personalization Fueling Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Veterinary 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), Application (Therapeutic, Others), Material, Products, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. veterinary 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 51.83 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.68% from 2024 to 2030

Some of the major factors propelling the market growth are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, the increasing number of surgeries, and the increasing use of 3D printing in various applications. In veterinary surgery, unique and important advantages are provided by the use of 3D printing technology at all stages, from diagnosis to treatment. 3D printing will inevitably be used more widely and effectively in veterinary surgery in the future. Developments in the use of 3D printing technology continue rapidly in both the human and veterinary industries.







The introduction of innovative products or product enhancements promotes market growth. For example, the patient-specific 3D-printed titanium implant known as the 3D HIP shelf implant has been developed by Rita Leibinger GmbH for the treatment of canine hip dysplasia. Furthermore, titanium implants made by 3D printing are also used for treatment in racehorses. Fall-related spinal fractures and fractures to the neck are among the most frequent injuries that are treated. While many horses may be treated with traditional methods such as compression screws, dorsal laminectomies, and ventral cervical fusions, more significant injuries have led to animals being euthanized in the past.

Hence, 3D printing is well-known for its potential to help people from many aspects of life, including animals. The same advantages that humans experience from 3D printing also apply to animals that have lost limbs or other vital body parts. Owing to more accessible and precise scanning technologies, many animals have been able to obtain custom 3D printed orthotics or prosthetics, which has significantly improved their quality of life.



Veterinary 3D printing offers a range of applications that enhance animal healthcare and welfare. Just like in human medicine, 3D printing enables the creation of custom prosthetics and orthotic devices for animals. Whether it's a leg prosthesis for an injured dog or a beak prosthetic for a bird, 3D printing allows for precise, tailored solutions. Veterinarians can use 3D printed anatomical models to plan complex surgeries.

These models provide a tangible representation of an animal's anatomy, allowing surgeons to practice procedures and develop optimal surgical strategies before operating on live patients. In addition, 3D printing can assist in diagnostic imaging by creating physical models of tumors, fractures, or other abnormalities identified through techniques like CT or MRI scans. These models help veterinarians visualize and understand the extent of the condition, aiding in treatment planning and client education.



U.S. Veterinary 3D Printing Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the 3D printed implants segment dominated the market with a share of 33.90 % in 2023.

The titanium segment held the largest market share in 2023 based on material type. Titanium 3D implants offer several advantages over other implants in animals.

In terms of application, the therapeutic segment held the largest market share in 2023. The therapeutic segment is further subcategorized into orthopedics and neurology. The rise in orthopedic diseases among animals plays a significant role in propelling market growth.

In terms of animal type, the dogs segment held the largest market share of 48.90% in 2023. Increasing dog ownership, growing awareness of pet healthcare, increasing humanization, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in dogs are among the key drivers of the segment.

In terms of end-use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 70.01% of the market in 2023.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.83 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increased Customization and Personalization

Simulation of Model-based Surgeries

Increasing Need for Surgical Planning and Training

Market Restraint Analysis

High Cost of Surgeries

Lack of Awareness

U.S. Veterinary 3D Printing Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Product Pricing Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Estimated Animal Population, 2018-2030, by Key Species

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



