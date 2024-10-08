DSV, 1139 - FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

Company Announcement No. 1139



This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2025 financial year for DSV A/S:

4 February 2025 Annual Report 2024.



20 March 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 6 February 2025.



29 April 2025 Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2025.



24 July 2025 Interim Financial Report, H1 2025.



23 October 2025 Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2025.



Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38.

