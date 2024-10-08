Warehouse Racking Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of AR Racking, Daifuku, Dematic, Emrack, Gonvarri Material Handling, Jungheinrich, Mecalux, Ridg-U-Rak and UNARCO Material Handling

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Racking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Warehouse Racking was estimated at US$9.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Warehouse racking is an essential component of modern logistics and storage, providing the infrastructure needed to organize and store goods efficiently. Effective racking systems maximize the use of available space, improve inventory management, and facilitate the smooth flow of goods within a warehouse. As the demand for storage space grows due to the expansion of e-commerce and the need for larger inventories, businesses are increasingly turning to advanced racking solutions that optimize space utilization and improve operational efficiency. Whether in retail, manufacturing, or distribution, warehouse racking plays a critical role in ensuring that goods are stored safely and can be accessed quickly and easily when needed.





Technological innovations are significantly improving warehouse racking systems by enhancing their flexibility, durability, and adaptability to different storage needs. The development of modular and mobile racking systems allows businesses to customize their storage solutions based on their specific requirements, whether it's for heavy-duty pallet storage or lightweight shelving. Automation is also playing a growing role in warehouse racking, with automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) and robotic solutions being integrated into racking systems to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. These innovations are enabling businesses to optimize their storage operations, reduce downtime, and adapt to changing inventory needs more quickly. As a result, warehouse racking systems are becoming more sophisticated, versatile, and capable of supporting the demands of modern logistics.



What Market Trends Are Driving the Demand for Warehouse Racking?



Several key market trends are driving the demand for warehouse racking, including the rise of e-commerce, the growing emphasis on space optimization, and the increasing adoption of automation in warehouses. The rapid growth of e-commerce is leading to an increased need for storage space, as companies seek to stock a wider range of products and meet the demands of fast-paced online retail. This is driving demand for advanced racking solutions that can maximize space utilization and support high-volume storage.

Additionally, as real estate costs rise and space becomes more valuable, businesses are increasingly focused on optimizing their existing warehouse space, leading to the adoption of more efficient and flexible racking systems. The trend towards automation in warehouses is also boosting demand for racking systems that can be easily integrated with automated solutions, such as AS/RS and robotics, to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.



What Is Driving the Growth in the Warehouse Racking Market?



The growth in the warehouse racking market is driven by several factors. The rapid expansion of e-commerce is a major driver, as it increases the demand for storage space and the need for efficient racking systems that can handle large volumes of goods. Technological advancements in racking design and materials are also contributing to market growth by providing more durable, flexible, and customizable solutions that meet the specific needs of different industries. The rising emphasis on space optimization, particularly in urban areas where real estate is expensive, is further supporting the adoption of advanced racking systems that maximize the use of available space.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of automation in warehouses is driving demand for racking systems that are compatible with automated solutions, helping businesses to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. These factors, combined with the ongoing need for effective storage solutions in a wide range of industries, are driving the growth of the warehouse racking market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Selective Pallets Racking segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.4%. The Drive-In Racking segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Warehouse Racking Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Warehouse Racking Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Warehouse Racking Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advance Storage Products, AK Material Handling Systems, AR Racking S.A.U., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Warehouse Racking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Spurs Warehouse Racking Innovations

E-commerce Growth Drives Expansion of Warehouse Racking Solutions

Advances in Modular Racking Systems Enhance Flexibility and Scalability

Integration of IoT Devices in Racking Systems for Improved Inventory Management

Seismic Safety Regulations Propel Development of Sturdier Racking Solutions

Cold Storage Needs Expand Market for Specialized Racking Systems

Urban Logistics and Micro-Fulfillment Centers Boost Demand for Compact Racking Units

Shift Toward Multi-Level Racking Systems to Maximize Warehouse Space

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 51 Featured):

Advance Storage Products

AK Material Handling Systems

AR Racking S.A.U.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Emrack International

Frazier Industrial Company

Gonvarri Material Handling

Interlake Mecalux, Inc.

Jungheinrich UK Ltd.

Mecalux S.A.

RACK USA

Ridg-U-Rak

Schaefer Systems International

Steel King Industries

UNARCO Material Handling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8r2ff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment