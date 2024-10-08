Board Games Market Insights 2024-2029 with Asmodee, Hasbro, Mattel, and Ravensburger Dominating the $41.07 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board Games Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Board Games Market was valued at USD 21.07 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 41.07 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.77%

The global board games market report contains exclusive data on 30 vendors. The global board games market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Companies in this market are continuously innovating to develop better and new games. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share.

Some companies currently dominating the market are Asmodee, Hasbro, Mattel, and Ravensburger. Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence and expand geographical reach. Many board game companies use crowdfunding platforms to gauge interest and secure funding before full-scale production.





North America dominates the global board games market share, followed by APAC. The board game market in North America is being driven by families with children, millennials, and Gen Z. As Americans increasingly prioritize spending quality time with their families, the demand for board games has surged. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the popularity of board games in North America. As offices closed and people spent more time at home, they turned to board games to pass the time and cope with lockdowns. The resulting increase in household free time led to a surge in demand for games, particularly card and dice games.





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Board Game Digitization



This trend encompasses integrating digital technology into traditional board games, creating fully digital versions of board games, and increasing online platforms and apps that facilitate digital gameplay. This trend reshapes how players interact with board games and opens new opportunities for consumers and developers. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies allow players to interact with digital elements overlaid on physical boards, enhancing immersion. For instance, AR can bring game characters to life on the board, while VR can create fully immersive gaming environments. The merging of physical and digital elements allows for innovative game mechanics that were previously impossible.

Digitized board games often have associated online communities where players can share strategies, discuss game updates, and organize events. This fosters a sense of community and loyalty among players. Digital elements allow for easy multiplayer options, both locally and online, making board games a more social activity. This can attract players who value social interaction as a key part of the gaming experience. Gloomhaven by Asmodee, originally a physical dungeon-crawling board game, has been digitized to offer an immersive, tactical role-playing game experience.



Rising Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Board Games



As awareness of environmental issues like climate change, deforestation, and plastic pollution increases, consumers are seeking products that align with their values. This has led to a demand for board games that are produced in an environmentally friendly manner with reduced ecological footprints. A key aspect of eco-friendly board games is the use of sustainable materials. Many companies are switching to recycled paper, cardboard, and biodegradable plastics for game components, reducing the reliance on virgin resources and minimizing waste. HABA Familygroup, a prominent vendor of games and toys, is known for its commitment to sustainability, particularly in using natural materials. The company uses wood sourced from sustainable forests certified by the PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification).

Companies increasingly seek certifications like FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) for wood and paper products or other eco-labels that verify their commitment to sustainable practices. These certifications help build trust with environmentally conscious consumers. Crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter have seen an increase in eco-friendly board game projects. These campaigns often highlight sustainable production methods as a key selling point, allowing consumers to support products that align with their environmental values. The shift towards eco-friendly board games reshapes the market by aligning it with broader societal values around sustainability and environmental responsibility.



Rise In Demand for Analog Experience



In an era where digital devices dominate daily life, many people experience digital fatigue. Continuous exposure to screens for work, communication, and entertainment can lead to a desire to unplug and seek out activities that don't involve screens. Board games provide a tactile, face-to-face experience that contrasts sharply with the digital world, offering a form of relaxation and connection that digital games and online interactions often can't replicate. Board games evoke a sense of nostalgia, reminding players of simpler times spent with family and friends. This connection to the past resonates particularly with older generations who grew up playing board games and now seek to pass these traditions on to younger family members.

Gathering around a table to play a board game can evoke memories and foster a sense of continuity and tradition. Board games offer a multisensory experience that digital games lack. The physical components of board games, such as cards, dice, boards, and pieces, engage players' sense of touch and sight in a way that digital interfaces cannot. The act of physically moving pieces, shuffling cards, or rolling dice adds a tangible, engaging dimension to the experience that many find satisfying and immersive. As families look for alternatives to screen-based activities, board games provide a screen-free option that encourages face-to-face interaction and engagement.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Presence of Alternative Options



The board game market is flooded with various games across various genres and themes. This saturation means that consumers have an overwhelming number of options, making it difficult for individual games to stand out. The rise of digital games, including mobile apps, online games, and video games, presents a significant alternative to traditional board games. Digital games often offer convenience, lower cost, and instant access, making them attractive options for consumers. As digital games continue to evolve and offer new experiences, they may attract potential board game players who might otherwise be interested in traditional tabletop gaming.

This competition for leisure time can impact board game sales. The wide range of board games caters to diverse interests and preferences, leading to a fragmented market. Consumer interests and trends in the board game market can shift rapidly. What is popular today may not remain popular soon, and the high presence of alternatives makes it challenging to predict and respond to these changes. The sheer volume of available board games can lead to decision fatigue among consumers. With so many options, it becomes harder for buyers to make informed choices, leading to indecision or the postponement of purchases. These factors can hinder the growth of individual games and impact the overall market dynamics.

Segmentation Highlights

Puzzles Segment

Holds the largest market share in the global board games market in 2023.

Includes a diverse range of games from traditional jigsaw puzzles to complex logic puzzles and abstract strategy games.

Can be played solo or with multiple players, catering to different engagement levels.

Often designed to achieve specific goals, such as assembling pieces, solving mysteries, or completing tasks.

Educational aspect appeals to parents and educators, teaching subjects like geography, history, mathematics, and language, boosting popularity among children and young adults.

Strategy & War Board Games Segment

Shows prominent growth and is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period.

Known for engaging and intellectually stimulating gameplay, requiring strategic planning and decision-making skills.

Create immersive experiences akin to real battle scenarios and foster competitive spirit and strategic thinking.

Gained popularity during lockdown periods as individuals sought indoor activities.

Offer educational benefits, promoting critical thinking and understanding of political and military environments.

Particularly popular in countries like South Korea, Germany, Japan, and China.

Offline Distribution Segment

Dominates the global board games market share.

Essential for facilitating discovery, purchase, and engagement with board games.

Includes specialty game stores, toy stores, department stores, hobby and craft stores, and supermarkets.

Specialty game stores are particularly prevalent in North America, Europe, and Asia, with popular stores like GameStop in the US and Thalia in Germany.

Toy stores introduce board games to younger audiences and families, driving sales through seasonal promotions.

Supermarkets like Tesco (UK), Carrefour (France), and Walmart (globally) also carry board games, providing convenience and competitive pricing, making them effective sales channels.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $41.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Asmodee

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Other Prominent Vendors

Buffalo Games

Goliath

Masters Traditional Games

Gibson

Rebellion

CMON

Simba Dickie Group

North Star Games

Spin Master

Games Workshop

Reggie

IELLO

HABA Familygroup

Indie Boards and Cards

PlayMonster

Schmidt Spiele

Usaopoly

University Games

Czech Games Edition

Disney

Bezier Games

Clementoni

Funko

Grey Fox Games

Panda Game Manufacturing

Thames & Kosmos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a58vr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment