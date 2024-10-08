Electronic Coating Technologies Opens New Facility in Orlando, FL, to Better Serve Southeast Aerospace Customers

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), specializing in electronics protection through turnkey subcontract services and material solutions, announces the grand opening of its newest facility in Orlando, FL, USA.



The new location, situated closely to the large aerospace market in the Southeast region of the United States, is expected to improve turnaround times and reduce lead times for customers in the area. This expansion supports ECT's focus on addressing customer challenges with an application engineering division dedicated to providing tailored solutions. Companies can leverage ECT's 30+ years of experience protecting critical electronics in-house or onsite at its facility.

The operation offers parylene and conformal coating application services to protect electronic assemblies via automated equipment and materials. ECT will collaborate with customers to select the appropriate products from its suppliers and create solutions that match each unique application.

Mike Charlton, the Global Brand Director at ECT, said, "Orlando represents more than a geographical expansion for us; it's about bringing our technical and customer-centric approach right to our client’s door. We're not just opening a facility; we're opening a gateway to collaboration and shared success."

Located at 6203 Chancellor Dr., Unit #3800, Orlando, FL 32809, the operation joins two existing ECT facilities in Clifton Park, NY, and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For service in the Southeast region of the U.S., direct your inquiries to electroniccoating.com/contact-us.

ECT remains committed to maintaining its record of quality standards, on-time delivery, and manufacturability in its operations.

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies is a trusted partner in protecting critical electronics through its expert application services, curated material sourcing, and onsite service and support. Serving a wide range of industries including aerospace, military, automotive, consumer, power and energy, and medical. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.