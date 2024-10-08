Yukon Metals Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market Trading under “YMMCF”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Yukon Metals”) (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Market ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares start trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "YMMCF" as of the opening of the market on October 8, 2024.



Uplisting to the OTCQB will provide the Company with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "YMC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol “E770”.

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies including those in the mining and natural resources sectors. Companies listed on OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Yukon Metals is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of October 3, 2024, and is for four months. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies, and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

