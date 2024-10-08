The Evolution of Low-Cost Strategies in the Travel and Tourism Sector

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Low Cost Evolution (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Low cost evolution has changed the way travelers book trips and the business model poses a threat to many different operators. Online travel sales are forecast to reach $4.34 trillion by 2028.

This report analyzes the key theme of low cost evolution in the travel and tourism sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of low cost evolution in action.

Report Scope:

Understand the impact of low cost evolution on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in the low cost evolution space.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating low cost evolution across the travel & tourism sector.

The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Lodging suppliers

Transportation suppliers

Intermediaries suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

